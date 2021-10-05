Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
After months of research and deliberation, the Planning Commission is now recommending more cohesive, streamlined permitting process to the Stanwood City Council.
Since January, Community Development Director Patricia Love has led planning commissioners Marcus Metz, Larry Sather, Patrick Hosterman, Cody Davis, Monea Birkhofer, Justin Burns and Eric Warnat through the process of examining city ordinances regarding permits and zoning. They worked to eliminate duplicate information and conflicting codes and make the permitting process flow smoothly.
“The intent was to get rid of confusion, simplify the process and make it easier to read,” Love said.
After a public hearing Monday, Sept. 27, the committee agreed to advance its amendment to organize and streamline permitting procedures and permitted use matrix.
A big proposed change: When an unlisted or conditional use comes before the city, a public hearing before a hearing examiner with public comment would be required instead of city administration deciding.
They also proposed a new section that lists prohibited uses, such as the manufacture of explosives, or fertilizer, landfills, waste-to-energy facilities, casinos, storage of highly volatile materials and septage treatment plants.
The state requires cities allow for “Enhanced Service Facilities,” and the planning commission has recommended language that limits them written into the city code to satisfy the state with the least impact to residential neighborhoods.
An ESF is a home for people who need complex care and support for mental health issues, chemical dependency, cognitive impairment or brain injuries, but who don’t need help on a daily basis like in an institutional treatment facility.
Following state rules, the Planning Commission recommends a code that requires such a facility to be converted from an existing nursing home, assisted living or group adult home, with a limit of 16 ESF beds. Part of an existing facility could be converted to ESF as long as that part of the building is brought up to code and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) standards. If more than half of the building is converted, the whole building must be brought up to code.
The matter goes to the council for two readings before permit procedures and permitted use matrix codes are adopted.
