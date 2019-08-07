Helping pets and animals during a crisis or disaster, such as a devastating earthquake or flood, can be as important as helping friends, family or neighbors.
One of the key things every responder needs to do is to make sure they are prepared to actually help during an emergency or disaster, according to Kelly Hill, a Red Cross volunteer. Hill presented “Animals in Disasters” during Camano Preparedness Group’s “Pet Emergency First Aid” program in July on Camano Island.
“One of my biggest rules of thumb in all types of disaster response and preparedness is (to) do whatever you can to NOT become a part of the disaster,” Hill said. “Pet preparedness is the first step.”
IDENTIFICATION
Hill said the first step in being prepared is to create photo identification cards for pets. With a picture of the pet, include its name, age, specific markings and contact information for the pet’s owner.
“Make sure you have a couple of pictures with you and your pets together,” she said.
Put the photos and ID cards, along with the pet’s vaccine and veterinary clinic information in a waterproof bag where it’s easy to find. Keep medications updated and in a tote that easy to carry.
Pets should wear collars with ID tags and be microchipped.
Hill said microchipping is of the best ways to ensure that owners and their pets are reunited if they become separated.
“Always be sure to register the microchip with the manufacturer and keep your contact information up to date,” she said.
EVACUATION
Think about how to transport your pet.
“The first time you load your cat or dog into a crate should not be during an emergency,” Hill said. “Think about this: if you were at home, right this minute, would you be able to evacuate your home and be able to bring all of your pets with you?”
Keep crates, leashes and food where they are easy to find and use. She said a few extra leashes are a good idea, too, in case they are needed for other dogs.
Before a need arises, Hill also suggests checking with the local emergency management office to learn about emergency shelter sites for pets and owners.
DISASTER RESPONSE
Animals, as well as people, will act differently during a disaster, Hill said. Take time to learn proper animal-handling skills. One way to gain needed experience is to volunteer with a nearby animal shelter.
If you don’t have pets but find yourself in a situation where animals are in need of rescue, Sue Ryan with Camano Preparedness Group recommends working with a local shelter to recover them.
“Don’t just go get the pet out of a flood and release it outside the flood area,” Ryan said. “Animals’ instinct is to go home, and they might go back into the water to get home.”
She said local shelters generally have accommodations for lost animals and offer training to people, so they don’t get hurt trying to recover an animal who is scared, cold and possibly injured.
“Anyone trying to recover an animal in a disaster situation could get hurt if they aren’t properly trained,” she said, stressing the importance of preparing in advance.
Both Ryan and Hill ask pet owners to also think about injuries, diseases, illnesses and the possible need for quarantine in emergencies. A portable first aid kit can help.
“When it comes to first aid for your pet, it is about the same as it is for people,” Ryan said. “Don’t ever give your pet medications like aspirin, ibuprofen or anything the vet hasn’t prescribed. It could hurt or kill your pet.”
