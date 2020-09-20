Children have already discovered the new forest-themed playground at Church Creek Park in Stanwood.
The 20-year-old equipment — two swings and two slides — is gone. In mid-August, R&R Construction began installing multifaceted equipment from PlayCreation, a landscape structure company in Burien.
Now it’s a fantasy land for tots to explore: swings and slides, plus a corkscrew climber, wiggle ladder, log stepper, crawl tunnel and talk tube. It includes a climbing “tree” and features that appeal to a wide age range.
While it opens the world for children who have been cooped up in these times of sequestering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stanwood City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said last month that parents will need to be mindful of their surroundings.
"Avoid large gatherings, wear a mask and stay socially distant," Ferguson said. "Parks crews are trying to wipe down more areas and equipment as best they can, but ultimately it'll be up to parents to allow their children to play."
The Parks and Trails Advisory Committee worked with the city to design the playground with a natural woodsy feel, choosing an earthy color scheme and natural elements. The cost was $102,847. Snohomish County provided part of the money through a Small Capital Projects Partnership grant, which comes from excise taxes paid on property sales.
