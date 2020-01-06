The Utsalady polar plungers are renewed, refreshed and ready for 2020.
This year, about 20 people dipped into the chilly waters, which some said seemed noticeably colder than past years.
For 10 years now, hearty souls have gathered on Jan. 1 at Forté Studio at 1095 Essex St., where it’s just a short walk to Utsalady Beach.
“Jump in and jump out, and I know my heart is good for one more year,” said Chris Touhy, owner of Forté. He and his wife, Cynthia Moreno Touhy, organize the event.
Cynthia is the only person who has plunged in all 10 years.
Rob Quam went in with his baseball cap on and took care to keep it dry, holding it out of the water, even when he ducked under the waves.
It started in 2010 as a family affair with Cynthia, Chris and Chris’s sister and friend. The Tuohys had just moved to the area. It’s blossomed into a community event as the word spread.
Normally, they clean up the beach and pick up litter, especially from fireworks. But this year’s plunge came at high tide, and the water had already washed it away.
More people come to cheer than to take the dip. Afterward they meet at Forté Studio for a hot bowl of chili, cornbread, hot drinks, cookies and conversation. Monica Mattson made vegetarian chil while Cynthia made meat chili and cornbread.
Many of the same faces show up, and sooner or later, they get to know each other.
“Making a New Year’s tradition at Utsalady really brings the community together,” Cynthia said. “It brings focus on how important it is to celebrate another year of life and another year of possibilities.”
