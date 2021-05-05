A burglar or burglars stole or damaged an estimated $100,000 worth of city property, including stealing a city work truck that was later recovered, according to city officials.
The burglary happened in the early morning hours on Wednesday, May 5, according to a city news release. Workers called 911 after discovering the break-in when arriving to work.
Stanwood police officers are investigating the incident and working with the city to identify items taken.
"We're still assessing all the items taken or damaged," City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said. "The whole place had been gone through. Things like equipment, saws and tools were taken."
A short time after workers reported the burglary and stolen work truck, Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies found the vehicle abandoned in the Silvana area. It was undamaged, and some smaller tools were recovered.
There is no video surveillance at the Public Works buildings, which is at 26729 98th Ave NW, south of Highway 532.
Stanwood Police ask anyone with information on the burglary or vehicle theft to contact officers at 425-388-5290.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.