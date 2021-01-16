A stronger-than-expected storm toppled trees and power lines early Wednesday, Jan. 13, cutting power to most of the Stanwood-Camano region.
Some hard-to-reach areas — particularly on south Camano and in the Lake Goodwin area south of Stanwood — were without power for nearly three days. But by Saturday morning, Snohomish PUD crews restored power to more than 200,000 customers and completed upward of 1,200 separate restoration incidents, according to PUD officials.
“We appreciate the frustration some of our customers are experiencing, and we want them to know we understand,” Snohomish PUD CEO/General Manager John Haarlow said in a statement. “Our PUD customers should know we are doing everything we can do to get their power on as quickly and safely as possible. Our crews continue to work through very challenging conditions, and we will not rest until every customer has their power restored.”
Wind gusts hit a high of 64 mph on Whidbey Island, 58 mph on Camano Island and 48 mph in Stanwood at about 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
A blast of wind was forecast, but the gusts were higher than the 30 to 40 mph that had been anticipated in the Stanwood-Camano area, according to the weather service.
The powerful winds and extremely saturated soils combined to topple trees, fences and poles throughout Western Washington, according to the weather service and the utility.
The damage required PUD crews to replace poles and damaged equipment and wait for downed trees to be cleared to gain access to many jobs.
“The PUD had multiple transmission wires come down, including the line that powers Camano Island,” PUD spokesman Aaron Swaney said.
The PUD assembled 35 crews — including 15 line crews of four people and 16 service crews of two people — began assessing damage. Additional crews from Oregon, the Olympic Peninsula and Eastern Washington were also called in to help, Swaney said.
PUD crews first focused restoration efforts on the transmission system, delaying assessment on the utility’s distribution system. Then crews moved down the priority list, completing work that restored power to smaller numbers of customers, the PUD said.
“Most of the remaining outages are impacting smaller pockets of customers,” said Aaron Janisko, who is overseeing storm restoration as the PUD senior manager of Regional Design and Construction Services. “That means time-consuming repairs bring up fewer customers and can seem like we’re slowing down. Be assured, our crews are working just as hard now as they did at the beginning of the storm.”
Dozens of roads were closed — mostly because of downed trees and wires, but also because of flooding in the lower Stillaguamish River valley. The Stillaguamish River crested Wednesday morning at about 15.1 feet in Arlington, nearly 3 feet above flood stage.
Seattle reached the normal January total rainfall before 3 a.m. Tuesday, making it the wettest start to a year on record, according to the weather service.
At least 20 downed trees were blocking roads on Camano Island after the storm, said Bronlea Mishler, Camano Island Fire and Rescue spokeswoman. At least three homes were struck by falling trees, but no one was injured, she said.
As we get closer to restoring power for everyone, we start to have more jobs where completed repairs may only restore power for a handful of people. This may make our progress seem slower. Rest assured, you're very important to us, and we're on our way. #wepoweron pic.twitter.com/38Wtu8tj4J— Snohomish County PUD (@SnoPUD) January 16, 2021
