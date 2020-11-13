A Friday the 13th wind storm knocked out power to the Stanwood-Camano area for nearly seven hours.
Whidbey and Fidalgo islands and the La Conner area also experienced lengthy outages Friday, snarling traffic and affecting more than 36,000 customers, according to Puget Sound Energy.
Wind gusts consistently topped 30 mph throughout the day, pushing large waves at high tide into shorelines flooding low-lying areas such as the Maple Grove boat launch.
The high winds were to blame for the Stanwood-Camano area power outage, said Aaron Swaney, a spokesman for the Snohomish County Public Utility District.
A broken insulator on a transmission pole on West Camano Hill Road triggered the outage just after noon Friday, Swaney said. Because there is only one transmission line to Camano, it caused an island-wise outage affecting about 14,500 customers. Power was restored at about 7 p.m.
While the storm brought rain and wind to the coast, the mountains are seeing massive snow accumulations.
Send your photos of the storm to newsroom@scnews.com.
The weather for the next few days is going to be on repeat. Expect rain in the lowlands. mountain snow and gusty winds. Stay tuned through the weekend to see how this system coming in on Monday plays out. #wawx pic.twitter.com/jVsHJg5q1H— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 13, 2020
We've been receiving reports of power outages across Whidbey & Camano Island this afternoon. Gusty winds will continue through the afternoon & evening, before easing overnight. Not sure what to do during a power outage? Check out these tips below. #wawx pic.twitter.com/8hCSDoSYsY— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 13, 2020
