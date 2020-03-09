While Washington's presidential primary features 13 Democrats, just two candidates are now left with viable shots at securing the nomination.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders emerged from Super Tuesday with the bulk of delegates. Now, they are vying for the Evergreen state’s 89 delegates.
The state primary takes place Tuesday. To participate, mailed ballots must be postmarked by March 10, and ballots must have a marked party declaration and valid signature to count in this election. Voters can register, update information and vote in person by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Washington voter voices matter a bit more than during past presidential elections because the primary is earlier than usual. It comes on the same day as voting in Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and North Dakota. The candidates and the media are focusing more on Michigan, one of the nation’s most unpredictable states and offers 125 delegates — Tuesday’s biggest haul.
So far in Washington, about 30% of the state’s voters had already returned their ballots as of Friday. In Snohomish County, about 28% have voted so far. In Island County, 35% have returned ballots.
In all, about 1.3 million people have already voted as of Friday and will likely surpass the 1.4 million who voted during the 2016 presidential primary. Typically about half the ballots are received on the Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of election week.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Washington voters to have a greater voice in the nomination process for U.S. president,” Secretary of State Kim Wyman said in a news release. “In addition to occurring earlier in the year, this primary will also mark the first time in state history both major political parties will use the results to allocate their delegates for the parties’ national conventions.”
Voters must sign a party declaration on their ballot envelope for their vote to be counted.
Wyman said she has lobbied the state Legislature to reinstate an “unaffiliated” option for voters, allowing voters who do not wish to declare a party to still participate in the primary. The last time the unaffiliated option was available, in 2000, more than half a million people chose it as an option.
The race in Washington is expected to be close. Sanders was ahead of Biden in the Crosscut/Elway Poll in mid-February, 21% to 10%, and he drew a raucous crowd of more than 17,000 people at the Tacoma Dome last month. However, Biden has been surging after a win in South Carolina and raking in a cascade of top party endorsements around his Super Tuesday victories on March 3. A KING 5 poll released Friday showed Biden with 36% support to Sanders' 35%.
Neither candidate is expected to campaign in Washington this week.
