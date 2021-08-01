Ballots for the primary election must be postmarked by Tuesday, Aug. 3, or dropped in county elections office drop boxes by 8 p.m. that day. Camano voters can use a drop box at the Island County Administration Building, and Stanwood voters can use a drop box by the Stanwood Library.
Local voters are narrowing two Stanwood-Camano School Board races from three candidates each to two. Stanwood voters also are narrowing the Snohomish County Council, District 3, race from three to two candidates.
Check SCnews.com after 8 p.m. Tuesday for results.
People can still register to vote or update registrations in person at county elections offices until 8 p.m. on Election Day. In Snohomish County, voters needing help can contact the county elections office at elections@snoco.org or by calling 425-388-3444. For Island County, contact the elections office at 360-679-7366 or by email at elections@islandcountywa.gov.
In the contest for the District 1 seat — representing the Warm Beach area and parts of Stanwood — incumbent Al Schreiber is being challenged by Gary Forslund and Kevin Williams.
In the race for District 2 — representing south and east parts of Camano — Samantha Smith and Tracy Abuhl are challenging Charlotte Murry, who was elected in 2019.
In the race for Snohomish County Council’s District 1 — which covers Marysville, Lake Stevens, Stanwood, Darrington and Granite Falls — Republican incumbent Nate Nehring is facing Democrats Nicole Ng-A-Qui and Richard Yust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.