Sid Roberts and Marcus Metz survived the primary elimination race for Stanwood City Council, Position 6, according to certified election results as of Aug. 20. The primary narrowed voters' choices from three candidates to two.
Roberts collected 50.8% of the primary votes (574) and Metz garnered 27.35% (308 votes). Jesse Schenk trailed with 237 votes (nearly 21%) in the race, and 10 write-in candidates accounted for .88% of the vote.
Position 6 is held by Kelly McGill, appointed from the city’s planning commission to fill the remainder of the term after Conrad Ryer resigned in May 2018. McGill decided not to run.
General election ballots will be mailed in mid-October. See more results at vote.wa.gov.
