Camano Island voters are rejecting a levy to help pay for fire and EMS services, according to initial returns from the Aug. 2 primary election results.
Stanwood and Camano voters also narrowed a few crowded local races to top two candidates for the Nov. 1 general election.
Island County
Locally, Democratic incumbent Janet St. Clair and Republican Timothy Hazelo appear to have advanced to face off for the District 3 county commissioner seat — which represents Camano Island and north Whidbey Island. St. Clair led with 1,856 votes (52.7% of the ballots) and Hazelo had 1,263 votes (35.9%). Both were ahead of Rick Hannold, a Republican former commissioner, who had 396 votes (11.2%).
Other races featured two candidates, meaning both advance to the general election regardless of the primary vote.
Sheriff Rick Felici, a Republican, led against Republican Lane Campbell in 5,288 votes to 3,231 votes in a rematch of the race four years ago.
Clerk Debra Van Pelt, a Democrat, led challenger Dierdre Butler, who does not identify with a party, 6,219 votes to 3,423 votes.
The race for assessor is the closest in the area. Kelly Todd Mauck, a Republican, trails Theodore James Kubisiak, who did not list a party, by 149 votes. Kubisiak garnered 4,675 votes to Mauck's 4,526 votes.
The treasurer race is being led by Democrat Tony Lam (5,823 votes) over Republican Richard MacQuarrie (3,900 votes).
Prosecutor, Greg Banks (no party) and auditor Sheilah Crider (Republican) have run for re-election and are unopposed. Shantel Porter, an independent, is the lone candidate for coroner.
County officials have counted 10,428 ballots as of Tuesday night and have an estimated 12,000 left to count.
Snohomish County
The race for Snohomish County PUD Commissioner seat District 3, which represents the south county, being led by incumbent Tanya Olson (19,364 votes) and Ken Maertens (6,459). Jordan M. Sears is in third with 4,494 votes.
Democrat Jason Cummings is leading Republican Brett Rogers 57,232 votes to 39,440 votes for the county's prosecuting attorney seat. Current prosecuting attorney Adam Cornell, a Democrat, is not seeking re-election.
In Snohomish County, incumbent Steve Dwyer is running unopposed for the county's court of appeals, division one.
County officials have counted 98,750 ballots as of Tuesday night and have an estimated 47,000 left to count.
Statewide seats
Two seats in the state's 10th legislative district are up for grabs. Democrat challenger Clyde Shavers is leading Republican incumbent Greg Gilday with 10,892 votes to 9,553 votes across the district, which covers Island County and parts of Snohomish and Skagit counties. Democrat incumbent Dave Paul is leading Republican Karen Lesetmoe with 11,492 votes to 9,135 votes.
At the federal level, Democrat incumbent Rick Larsen is leading Republican Dan Matthews with 56,438 votes to 20,452 votes. Matthews leads a tight race for second place among a handful of other candidates.
The state Public Disclosure Commission tracks candidates’ campaign contributions and expense reports at pdc.wa.gov.
Camano fire levy
Camano Island Fire and Rescue was asking island residents to reapprove its existing levy, but with a five-year period allowing 5% more per year in revenue for the budget than the 1% that state law allows without voter approval.
The levy represents 58% of Camano Fire’s annual budget.
However, the levy is failing with 60% of voters rejecting the measure. There were 1,506 no votes to 998 yes votes.
The levy would have been at a rate of $1.35 per $1,000 of assessed property value or $135 per $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. If approved, it would have meant a $155 per year increase for the owner of a $500,000 home, according to CIFR.
Camano Fire was seeking the levy increase to cover rising costs associated with inflation and additional staff needed for an increasing number of calls for service, the agency said. CIFR responds to more than 2,600 calls each year including fires, medical emergencies, car accidents, and marine and rope rescues, according to the agency.
This article will be updated when more results and updates become available. View more statewide results at results.vote.wa.gov
