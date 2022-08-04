The lead in one local race changed hands, but both candidates will move on to the general election regardless. No other local races dramatically shifted after updated ballot counts Wednesday and Thursday.
Camano Island voters are still rejecting a levy to help pay for fire and EMS services, according to returns from the Aug. 2 primary election results. The primary election results will be certified Aug. 16 by each county.
The primary election narrowed a few crowded local races to top two candidates for the Nov. 1 general election.
Island County
The race for assessor flipped after initial results on election night. Kelly Mauck, a Republican, was initially trailing Theodore Kubisiak, who did not list a party, by 149 votes. After ballot updates Wednesday and Thursday, Mauck now leads by 192 votes (10,127 votes to 9,935 votes).
Democratic incumbent Janet St. Clair and Republican Timothy Hazelo appear to have advanced to face off for the District 3 county commissioner seat — which represents Camano Island and north Whidbey Island. St. Clair led with 50.1% of the ballots and Hazelo had 37.4%. Both were ahead of Rick Hannold, a Republican former commissioner, who had 12.3%.
Other races featured two candidates, meaning both advance to the general election regardless of the primary vote.
Sheriff Rick Felici, a Republican, led against Republican Lane Campbell with 61% of the vote to 37% in a rematch of the race four years ago.
Clerk Debra Van Pelt, a Democrat, led challenger Dierdre Butler, who does not identify with a party, 63% to 36%.
The treasurer race is still led by Democrat Tony Lam with 58% of the vote over Republican Richard MacQuarrie's 41%.
Prosecutor, Greg Banks (no party) and auditor Sheilah Crider (Republican) have run for re-election and are unopposed. Shantel Porter, an independent, is the lone candidate for coroner.
County officials have counted 22,671 ballots as of Thursday afternoon and have an estimated 8,000 left to count.
Snohomish County
The race for Snohomish County PUD Commissioner seat District 3, which represents the south county, being led by incumbent Tanya Olson with 62% and Ken Maertens 22%. Jordan M. Sears is in third with 14%.
Democrat Jason Cummings is leading Republican Brett Rogers 58% to 42% for the county's prosecuting attorney seat. Current prosecuting attorney Adam Cornell, a Democrat, is not seeking re-election.
In Snohomish County, incumbent Steve Dwyer is running unopposed for the county's court of appeals, division one.
County officials have counted 160,551 ballots as of Thursday afternoon and have an estimated 28,000 left to count.
Statewide & federal seats
The Position 1 and Position 2 seats in the state's 10th legislative district are up for grabs.
For Position 1, Democrat challenger Clyde Shavers is maintaining a narrow lead over Republican incumbent Greg Gilday with 19,726 votes (52.2%) to 18,009 votes (47.6%) across the district, which covers Island County and parts of Snohomish and Skagit counties. In Position 2, Democrat incumbent Dave Paul is leading Republican Karen Lesetmoe with 20,817 votes (54.6%) to 17,268 votes (45.3%)
District 10 voters in Snohomish County leaned toward the Republican candidates in each race while Island and Skagit county broke for the Democrats.
At the federal level, the incumbents, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and U.S. Rep Rick Larsen, are leading their races.
Republican Tiffany Smiley trails Murray, with about 33%. The remaining 16 candidates split the remaining 14% of the vote.
Dan Matthews, a Republican, is running second to Larsen, with about 17%.
Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs leads in the race for Secretary of State with about 41% of the vote — ahead of Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, who holds about 13%.
The state Public Disclosure Commission tracks candidates’ campaign contributions and expense reports at pdc.wa.gov.
Camano fire levy
Camano Island Fire and Rescue was asking island residents to reapprove its existing levy, but with a five-year period allowing 5% more per year in revenue for the budget than the 1% that state law allows without voter approval.
The levy represents 58% of Camano Fire’s annual budget. However, the levy is failing with 60% of voters rejecting the measure. There were 1,506 no votes to 998 yes votes.
"We're disappointed at the results, but we understand why people may have voted against it. There's lots of uncertainty with peoples' finances and inflation. I don't feel (the no vote) is an indicator of our relationship with the community," Chief Levon Yengoyan said.
The levy would have been at a rate of $1.35 per $1,000 of assessed property value or $135 per $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. If approved, it would have meant a $155 per year increase for the owner of a $500,000 home, according to CIFR.
Yengoyan said the CIFR Board of Fire Commissioners have indicated they will ask for a levy again in 2023.
"We know that next time we go out to voters, we will have to do a better job getting out and educating people about the need for the levy," he said.
In the meantime, Yengoyan said they plan to take a closer look at the results and reach out to the community to better understand why the levy was rejected.
'We will then reassess what we want to ask of the voters for the next levy," he said.
Camano Fire was seeking the levy increase to cover rising costs associated with inflation and additional staff needed for an increasing number of calls for service, the agency said. CIFR responds to more than 2,600 calls each year including fires, medical emergencies, car accidents, and marine and rope rescues, according to the agency.
Yengoyan said the levy's rejection won't mean layoffs or cuts in service in the short term.
"But it does mean we might have to put some long term planning on hold," he said. "Our focus will be on maintaining staffing levels."
This is the third time in 2022 that Camano Island residents have rejected a levy.
Earlier this year, the majority of Camano voters said no to a Stanwood-Camano School District levy in February and April.
This article will be updated when more results and updates become available. View more statewide results at results.vote.wa.gov
