Stanwood City Council race

From left: Jesse Schenk, Marcus Metz and Sid Roberts.

By SC News Staff

 

Sid Roberts and Marcus Metz appear to have advanced from the primary race for Stanwood City Council, Position 6, according to election results as of Friday.

Roberts (570 votes) and Metz (308 votes) lead Jesse Schenk (233 votes) in the race to be the top-two vote-getters to advance to November’s general election.

Position 6 is held by Kelly McGill, appointed from the city’s planning commission to fill the remainder of the term after Conrad Ryer resigned in May 2018. McGill chose not to run.

There are about 450 ballots remaining to be counted throughout Snohomish County. Election officials will update the tally this week and certify the election

Aug. 20.

General election ballots will be mailed in mid-October.

See more results at vote.wa.gov.

More from this section

Load comments