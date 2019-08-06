Sid Roberts and Marcus Metz are leading the primary race for Stanwood City Council, Position 6, after the initial count Tuesday night.
Roberts (441 votes) and Metz (231 votes) lead Jesse Schenk (163 votes) in the race to be the top-two vote-getters to advance to November's general election.
Position 6 is held by Kelly McGill, appointed from the city’s planning commission to fill the remainder of the term after Conrad Ryer resigned in May 2018. McGill chose not to run.
There are about 13,000 ballots remaining to be counted throughout Snohomish County. Election officials will update the tally Wednesday afternoon.
