Growing pains brought residents to Stanwood Planning Commission’s public meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12, to voice concerns about the proposed Chandlers Reserve Planned Residential Development in north Stanwood.
Many of the 24 attendees that filled the Stanwood firehouse were Candle Ridge residents who worried that a new neighborhood on their northern border would harm their quality of life.
Linda White said she moved to Candle Ridge because of its rural nature. Her statement echoes what many others have said at similar recent meetings about other developments. The same concerns were voiced by neighbors 20 years ago when Candle Ridge was proposed.
Max Bloomquist spoke for the Candle Ridge Homeowners Association, listing concerns about traffic, privacy, intrusion and a loss of mature trees.
Senior Planner Amy Rusko described the proposed Chandlers Reserve development as 91 single-family residences on 26.76 acres at 28414 80th Ave. NW, Stanwood. The proposal includes three open space tracts, a trail system around the perimeter, a stormwater detention vault with a grassy park area on top, plus street and landscaping improvements along 80th Avenue.
Rusko said the northern border is a ravine containing a wetland and Douglas Creek. Site plans include a 100-buffer from the stream and a 25-foot buffer from the steep slope. Only 15 feet are required. Across the ravine, Schenk Packing Co. operates in the urban growth area.
Although Chandlers Reserve is zoned for 9,600-square-foot single family homes, it's a planned residential development that allow the lots to be 7,000 square feet, with 10 percent of the total acreage to be set aside for open space. The steep slope and wetlands count as part of the total acreage but is not allowed as part of the open space, Rusko said.
Currently the plan calls for two roads to access the property. One road would create a four-way intersection with 80th Avenue and 284th Street. The other road would be a continuation of 83rd Drive NW — a dead end in the Candle Ridge community — into the southwestern corner of the new development.
Chandlers properties
Although it wasn’t discussed at the meeting, Snohomish County Assessor and Auditor records show that Chandler family members once owned the Candle Ridge property which was developed in the late 1990s. Property was sold to Stanwood Investments LLC, which sold tracts to builders around 2000. Builders sold lots with new homes to residents in the early 2000s.
The Chandlers still own property north and south of 283rd Street NW which is now lined with homes and serves as one of two access roads from 80th Avenue NW.
When Candle Ridge was platted, three dead ends branched off of 283rd: 83rd Drive was planned to continue into Chandlers Reserve when developed, likewise with 81st and 82nd drives going south into unimproved land, Rusko said.
Roads and traffic
At the meeting, Bloomquist said they didn’t want Chandlers Reserve to access their streets through Candle Ridge via 283rd Street and 83rd Drive but would rather the new development have two access points on 80th Avenue with a four-way stop or roundabout at the 80th/284th intersection.
Planning Chair Linda Utgard said that traffic safety problems came up during meetings about the Schmitt/Von Moos development, northeast of the 80th/284th intersection and just across 80th from Chandlers Reserve.
Cars speed down into the ravine and up the hill to the 80th/284th intersection with no sight distance. That’s why the Von Moos development was not allowed access on 80th Avenue.
Community Planning Director Patricia Love said 80th Avenue is scheduled to have full improvements in 2023.
At Chandlers Reserve's southern border, a gas pipeline runs underground next to Candle Ridge homes where a wide, grassy walkway is planned.
Bloomquist said they needed a physical barrier between the two developments so that new residents don’t peer into adjacent backyards along the perimeter trail or come into Candle Ridge to use their private parks.
Resident Dennis Smith said Candle Ridge has open space and a homeowners association to maintain it. Their residents gather, have picnics and walk pets.
“It’s really important for us to maintain that space for our purposes,” he said.
Regarding the trail on the border, he said, “There’s no need to have a pathway there; it’s only going to create problems between two neighborhoods.”
Love said the plan isn’t final, and there will be more opportunities for citizen input, especially at the public hearing, where changes get made. Even so, the city has guidelines to follow.
She said the next steps are a SEPA determination regarding environmental impacts, then a public hearing with a hearing examiner and a notice of decision.
