The path toward the long-planned Hamilton Landing Park boat launch in Stanwood took another step forward.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Ecology received an application March 6 to perform work in the Stillaguamish River from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. The Army Corps and Ecology will review the work in accordance with the Clean Water Act and the Rivers and Harbors Act.
The plan calls for motorized boat launch, restrooms, nine boat-trailer parking stalls and a driveway with a turnaround area at the base of the Hamilton smokestack. Fish and Wildlife will take care of shoreline and wetland mitigation.
Crews plan to excavate up to 318 cubic yards of sediment within 816 square feet of the Stillaguamish River to place precast concrete planks and mats for the boat launch.
To read the the plan from Corps and Ecology, click here. The Army Corps and Economy are accepting public comment on the project until April 5. To comment to the Army Corps, e-mail amanda.barbieri@usace.army.mil. To comment to Economy, e-mail to ecyrefedpermits@ecy.wa.gov.
In the project's following phase, Stanwood plans to install a non-motorized boat launch, at least 14 parking stalls, a park entrance sign, benches, interpretive signs, stormwater treatment and a walking trail at the site.
