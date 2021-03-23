The search for a new Stanwood-Camano School District superintendent took another step forward last week.
The company hired to lead the search for the new leader collected the results of 19 online Zoom forums that included 171 participants on March 11 and 12 and the results from an online survey. The firm condensed the results into a job advertisement targeted to candidates that fit what the public and the School Board are looking for.
“We will start our targeted recruiting this week and next,” Wayne Robertson of Northwest Leadership Associates said during the School Board meeting on March 16. “We have about 75 targeted to people we think that ought to be thinking about this position” in addition to reaching out to applicants nationwide.
The online survey is still active at stanwood.wednet.edu.
So far, participants highlighted several common themes they’re looking for in the next superintendent, including:
- Visible, active and embraces the community
- Builds trust and has a collaborative style
- Successful experience in education
- Understands small towns and communities
- Good fiscal background, experience and understanding
The School Board will hear an update on the search from Northwest Leadership Associates during a meeting at 6 p.m. on April 8.
Staff changes
Lloy Schaff, the district’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, announced her retirement in January. Schaff has been in her role with the district since 2007.
Dan Johnston, currently executive director of human resources for certificated staff and director of assessment and technology, will assume the role of executive director of teaching and learning on July 1.
Ryan Ovenell, principal at the Church Creek Campus that includes Lincoln Hill High School, Lincoln Academy and Saratoga School, will serve as the executive director of technology, assessment and human resources for certificated staff starting July 1.
The district is seeking a new principal for the Church Creek Campus.
COVID testing
The district, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital and Research Institute, will soon offer regular screening and testing for staff and for students participating in extracurricular activities.
“The hope is that this will prevent exposure to larger groups, and keep everyone safer,” according to a statement from the district.
After spring break , the district will offer PCR testing on staff and students who have any COVID-19 symptoms. Previously, those experiencing symptoms would be referred to a mobile testing site, clinic or health care provider.
Donation
The Stanwood-Camano School District received a donation from the Snohomish County Council using CARES Act money for food products valued at $56,278 for the district’s food distribution program.
