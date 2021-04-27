“We want these quilts to feel like a warm hug,” said Sharon Szekely of Camano Island.
Szekely and others create quilts for hospitalized service members to let them know they are not forgotten.
These local crafters are affiliated with American Hero Quilt, a nonprofit organization that coordinates with hundreds of quilters across the state to make and deliver unique blankets of comfort to military hospitals.
The project was started by Sue Nebeker of Vashon Island in 2004 because she wanted to do something positive for sick and wounded troops.
She gathered a group of enthusiastic quilters and got to work.
“My husband and I bought fabric and hosted a sew-a-thon,” Nebeker said. “In three days, we made 100 quilts that we took to Madigan Army Medical Center.”
The military’s response was extremely positive.
“The general who met with us told us how happy they were to have the quilts and asked us when we would be back with more,” Nebeker said. “I had not thought that far ahead, but as soon as I got home, I put a call out for more quilters on the internet.”
Soon, quilters all over the state started networking and sewing.
Szekely heard about what Nebeker was doing and decided to start a local chapter.
“We started in 2007 with just a handful of quilters, and now we have about 100 members,” Szekely said. “We’ve made over 1,800 quilts so far.”
Recently, the Stanwood and Camano area quilters got together outdoors at the Stanwood Park and Ride to visit and admire each other’s handiwork — their first get-together in more than a year.
“It’s so wonderful to meet up in person again,” Szekely said. “This pandemic has affected so many things. Over the last year, even though we’ve not been able to convene as a group, we’ve made dozens of quilts for injured service members and those who are hospitalized with COVID. We want them to know we care about them also.”
Many of the members belong to other quilting groups, like the Camano Island Quilters, and have known each other for years.
The sewers see the colorful, patriotic-themed quilts as a way to show they care.
“My dad and brother were both in the military,” said Sally Newman of Stanwood. “It’s so important that those who are injured or sick know that they are not alone and that someone is thinking of them. I believe the gift of a handmade quilt does this.”
According to Nebeker, more than 30,000 quilts have been sent from the American Hero Quilt project to military medical facilities throughout the United States and to bases in Afghanistan and Qatar.
New members are welcome, and donations of fabric and related sewing supplies are accepted. Information: americanheroquilts.com
