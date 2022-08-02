It was a feast for the senses Saturday when the azure skies and sparkling waters of Cama Beach State Park were enhanced by dozens of colorful and creative quilts displayed beside the rustic cabins.

Adding to the ambiance of the sizzling summer day were the tantalizing aromas from food stands and live music that included bluegrass and the melodious stylings of the Rubatano Marimba Band.

Quilts on the Beach, Cama Beach State Park, Camano Island, July 30, 2022.
Sara Newman, left, and Sally Newman of Lake Goodwin are regular attendees of the quilt show.

