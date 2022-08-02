It was a feast for the senses Saturday when the azure skies and sparkling waters of Cama Beach State Park were enhanced by dozens of colorful and creative quilts displayed beside the rustic cabins.
Adding to the ambiance of the sizzling summer day were the tantalizing aromas from food stands and live music that included bluegrass and the melodious stylings of the Rubatano Marimba Band.
Quilts on the Beach is hosted by the Cama Beach Quilters, which was formed 20 years ago to support the effort to transform a shuttered fishing resort on the southwest side of Camano Island into a state park.
In 2008, through a public and private effort, Cama Beach State Park opened on the old resort's more than 400 wooded acres and nearly mile-long shoreline.
CBQ has supplied one-of-a-kind, handmade quilts to cover the beds in each of the 38 renovated cabins.
Quilts on the Beach is the nonprofit group’s most important fundraiser where quilts and other handmade items are sold to buy materials to make new quilts and support interpretive programs in the park.
More than 1,500 people stopped by Saturday, according to event organizer Pam Fredericksen.
“It was a fantastic turnout for our event, and all-in-all it was our best show ever,” she said. “We had 69 new quilts and at least 40 gently used ones and the total number sold was around 60, so we'll be in business for the coming year with no problem.”
Other activities included a raffle, games for kids and a quilt sale that brought in $2,000 to aid people in Ukraine.
Valerie Spagnolo, 68, and Marikae Moraski, 77, have been a part of CBQ, which boasts more than 40 members, for years.
This year, they facilitated the Quilts-to-Go sale, which had a selection of smaller handmade items.
“Quilting is a wonderful hobby, and it helps us stay connected with our friends,” Moraski said. “Quilts on the Beach is such an amazing show that lets us display our work in a beautiful setting.”
Event visitors Marlys Sides, 84, Liz Helms, 80, and Barb Larsen, 82, make a point to attend the annual quilt show.
“Years ago, we all lived in the same neighborhood in Bellevue, and we’d all get together and work on quilts,” Sides said. “We live in different places now, so it’s nice to get together to talk about quilts and be inspired by all the remarkable pieces on display here.”
Mother and daughter Sally and Sara Newman of Lake Goodwin are also yearly attendees.
“We love coming to see such a great display of hand-crafted quilts in such a gorgeous setting,” Sara Newman said.
Friends Caroline Kleban, 54, and Kim Petersen, 50, have been vacationing at Cama Beach State Park for years.
“This is the second time our stay at Cama has coincided with the quilt show,” Kleban said. “This park is just so beautiful, and it’s an amazing bonus to have these creative quilts displayed right outside our cabins.”
Jeff Wheeler, long-time area manager for the Salish Foothills of Washington State Parks, was on site helping visitors find a spot in the packed parking lots.
“Quilts on the Beach is, by far, the most popular event here at Cama Beach State Park,” he said. “Not only is it an important fundraiser for Camano’s state park, but it’s also a great way to spend the day in a unique and beautiful setting.”
