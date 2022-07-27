...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to
high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Local, handmade quilts of all colors will bedeck Cama Beach State Park during the 13th annual Quilts On the Beach event Saturday.
The popular free event, which attracted more than 1,000 people last year, offers an opportunity to inspect whimsical fabrics and finer details of quilt design and construction.
Quilts On the Beach is the product of Cama Beach Quilters, a group dedicated to keeping the beds in the 38 cabins artfully covered. CBQ began in 2002 as the old fishing resort was being purchased, then refurbished and made into a state park.
Since then, CBQ has grown to more than 40 active members and continues to craft quilts that go to the park. When cabin quilts show signs of wear, park staff rotates new ones in.
The old quilts are cleaned and sold at the Quilts On the Beach event. Proceeds go to cover quilt-making costs and interpretative programs in the park. Last year's event featured 69 quilts on display — the most ever.
The event is free, but a Discover Pass is required for parking at Cama Beach State Park. ($10 for a one-day pass)
In addition to quilts on display and for sale, there will be live music by the local marimba band "Rubatano" & "A Band of Friends"; food by Pure Smoke NW BBQ and Cama Café; and free activities for kids.
