Scenes at Quilts On the Beach 2021 at Cama Beach.

 PEGGY WENDEL / STANWOOD CAMANO NEWS

Local, handmade quilts of all colors will bedeck Cama Beach State Park during the 13th annual Quilts On the Beach event Saturday.

The popular free event, which attracted more than 1,000 people last year, offers an opportunity to inspect whimsical fabrics and finer details of quilt design and construction.

