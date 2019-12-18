Stilly flood
NWS Seattle

A punch of rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains is heading toward the area.

The incoming storm will pack high winds, a potential for flooding and 3 feet of snow in the Cascades from Wednesday night through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The storm — a typical Pineapple Express — directs a plume of moist, tropical air to the Pacific Northwest.

Wind gusts are forecast to reach up to 35 mph in places around the Stanwood-Camano area. Heavy rains should push local streams and rivers to capacity by midday Friday, according to weather officials.

Between 2 to 6 inches of rain is expected Thursday into Saturday, with the heaviest amounts in the Olympic and Cascade Mountains, forecasters said. 

The Stillaguamish River is expected to barely reach minor flood stage at nearly 13 feet by midday Friday.

Please send your weather related photos to newsroom@scnews.com or tag us on Twitter @StanCamNews and Instagram @StanwoodCamanoNews

More from this section

Tags

Load comments