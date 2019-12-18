A punch of rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains is heading toward the area.
The incoming storm will pack high winds, a potential for flooding and 3 feet of snow in the Cascades from Wednesday night through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
The storm — a typical Pineapple Express — directs a plume of moist, tropical air to the Pacific Northwest.
Wind gusts are forecast to reach up to 35 mph in places around the Stanwood-Camano area. Heavy rains should push local streams and rivers to capacity by midday Friday, according to weather officials.
Between 2 to 6 inches of rain is expected Thursday into Saturday, with the heaviest amounts in the Olympic and Cascade Mountains, forecasters said.
The Stillaguamish River is expected to barely reach minor flood stage at nearly 13 feet by midday Friday.
The potential for flooding remains due to heavy rainfall Thursday PM into Saturday. Many rivers are at risk of flooding. Urban & small stream flooding may also occur during heaviest rain Thursday PM into Friday AM. #wawx pic.twitter.com/upELQFES3D— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 18, 2019
Heavy rain, heavy mountain snow, potential flooding, and breezy winds are on the way for Thursday into Saturday. Are you prepared? #wawx pic.twitter.com/2XEMfST7b3— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 18, 2019
Snow will start in the Cascades this evening impacting all highway passes. Here's the latest timing from the HRRR model. Expect more heavy snow in the mountains on Thursday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/bREkX3DRLU— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 18, 2019
Here is the total snowfall amount expected from 6PM WED to 6AM FRI. Some spots in the mountains could see 3+ feet of snow! Those planning travel across the passes should check the forecasts, pass conditions, and be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/DoCILlHjJZ— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 18, 2019
