The Barn Hunt is a fast-growing dog sport that’s gaining popularity at SchaSam Farm, east of Stanwood. It’s a place where humans and canines have a good time working together.
This weekend, more than 100 dogs and their handlers came from around the state to put their skills to the test by maneuvering obstacles and tracking down rats.
Some dogs have been specially bred for hunting rats, like terriers, pinschers and schnauzers. Ratting is among farm tasks assigned to working shepherds and collies.
Barn Hunts are designed to give rat-hunting dogs a workout and to sharpen their skills. Courses are set up in barn settings using straw or hay bales to create an obstacle course. Rats are placed in ventilated 4-inch pipes about a foot long and hidden in the straw. As handlers enter the ring, dog often pull at the leash, excited by the smells in the barn. They can’t wait to get started.
Some handlers encourage the dogs with hand gestures, or by saying “Get em,” “Find em,” “Go, go, go!” Some don’t say a word, hands in pockets looking away, letting the dog work on their own.
Each dog reacts differently. Some dogs are barkers. Some quietly and efficiently comb the area then give the handler a look to indicate there’s a rat. Others dig into the straw like mad to get at the tube.
Trivia, a Rottweiler, ran into the hay and immediately grabbed the foam “noodle” that edged the top entrance to a tunnel. In the commotion that followed, she ran into the tunnel and got stuck. She wouldn’t let go of the noodle which got lodged inside. Her handler reached in to pull the disqualified dog out.
Barn Hunt started in 2013 because Robin Nuttall was frustrated when the Earthdog competition wouldn’t allow Zipper, a Min Pin breed, to participate. Earthdog tests a dog’s ability to locate rodents underground and only allows certain breeds. So Nuttall, who lives in Missouri, developed her own above ground trials. She wrote a set of rules for a national sport for vermin hunting dogs that welcomes any size, breed, or mix who can fit through an 18-inch wide, bale-height tall tunnel, according to Barn Hunt’s website.
Barn Hunt went national in 2014 and has just passed 50,000 registered dogs across the country with some also in Canada. Barn Hunt events started in Stanwood in 2017. This year, they’ve grown to include more, like teaching classes, said Gail McMonagle, a judge who is on the Barn Hunt Association Advisory Committee and a SchaSam Barn Hunt Club member. She's placed numerous times at Barn Hunt National Competition with her little terrier Dot.
This weekend, 107 dogs and 68 handlers competed in 498 runs, said SchaSam Farm owner Sam Lietz. Dogs and people came from all over the state, including Port Townsend, Spokane, Wenatchee, Auburn and Puyallup. Canadian participants were unable to cross the border this year, still closed for the pandemic. A husband-wife judge team flew in from Texas. They met at the Barn Hunt in Stanwood a few years ago. He popped the question in the master ring.
Levels of complexity
Trials start at the novice level in a small area, then they get increasingly larger more complex as levels increase to master and Barn Hunt championship.
In Crazy 8s, each dog tries to find eight rats in 2 minutes, getting extra points for going through a tunnel and climbing the haystack.
A master level trial is tricky because the handler doesn’t know how many rat tubes are hidden. The dog works to find them all without a time limit and must communicate with the handler when the ring is cleared of rats.
In another master course, dogs hunt for eight tubes hidden in the straw bales. But of the eight tubes, only one to five have a rat inside, the other have rat litter, or bedding. The dogs must pass the litter tubes and only choose tubes with rats.
“Is it a rat or just a stinky, smelly tube?” Lietz said.
Dogs are disqualified for picking out a litter tube, she said.
As their dogs find the rat tubes, handlers pick up them and hand them to people to take out of the area. Everyone is careful not to tilt the tubes or hurt the rats inside. Rats are rotated during the day to get breaks.
Handler Ian Minshew, from Joint-Base Lewis McChord, said the rats aren’t afraid of the dogs.
“You can see their paws swat at the dogs,” he said.
Dianne Girard of Redmond said the rats chatter inside the tubes. Her dog cocks his head to hear them through the straw.
Dog sport community
People and dogs of all ages and levels participate barn hunting. Some are new to the sport and others are old hands. They have different reasons for joining the dog sports community. Many come because it’s something they can do with their dogs that they both can really enjoy.
Linda Jaquish of Everson brought Flash, a 10-year-old Australian cattle dog, to the Barn Hunt because he’s getting too old to work with large animals on their farm.
“When you work with cattle, there's a propensity to get hurt. But he still wants to do stuff,” she said.
Sue Cole of Stanwood is a long-time competitor in dog sports. Her dog, Domino competed nationally during his 17 years. Now she’s headed to a national competition this fall with two-year-old Calamity Awaits Her Foes, or Calamity for short.
Cole and SchaSam Farm owner Lietz are sisters. Their rat terriers, Calamity and Dance, are cousins. Calamity’s dad, ranked #1 as a rat terrier at the Westminster Dog Show, Cole said.
For those new to the game, there’s a big learning curve. Sheryl Krohne of Spokane said she started out trying to point out rats to her Irish water spaniel, Raine.
“I learned early not to do it. It’s a big mistake,” she said.
After causing disqualifications by leading Raine to pick out tubes without rats, Krohne learned to trust her dog’s nose.
Perry Parks lets Pike, a Patterdale terrier, take the lead. Pike is just an 8-month puppy, but he’s talented and bred for hunting rodents. Parks and Pike started barn hunting on July 4th. There are many strict rules and they’ve made some mistakes.
“He’s my first barn hunting dog, so we’re learning together,” he said. “Most of those mistakes have been mine.”
Parks is in transition right now after a workplace injury. He holds the leash, but makes it clear that the dog is in control.
“I’m following him where he leads me,” Parks said. “He’s already taught me well.”
