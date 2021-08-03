During the pandemic, artists worked in isolation — painting, blowing glass, making pottery — but singing in choirs had been taboo.
Until now.
The No Name Choir is ready to rock ’n’ roll in an outdoor concert Friday, Aug. 6, at Camano Commons. The choir will be accompanied by the Atlantics, a popular Bellingham band that dishes out vintage rock, R&B, soul and jazz. Conductor Dustin Willetts said this is the first live choral concert since the shutdown.
“It’s massively exciting,” he said. “All these people come together to work on something bigger than themselves, something greater than the individual. You can’t accomplish this kind of music and art by yourself.”
The choir is made up of nearly 60 singers from Willett’s three choirs: Kulshan Chorus in Bellingham, Cantabile Chamber Choir in Mount Vernon and Sno-King Community Chorale in Edmonds.
He wanted to do something special to give back to the Stanwood-Camano community that he’s called home for the past few years. So he’s bringing this first choral concert to Camano Commons Marketplace.
Willetts notes how people here put aside their differences to help each other.
“I want to be part of that,” he said. “That’s why I do choir.”
In his choirs, people of all kinds sing harmoniously together: atheists, Jews, Christians, Hindi, Muslims.
“Ensembles are the most human kind of music. You have to learn to play well with others. It teaches us one of life’s greatest lessons: the ensemble is more important than the individual,” Willetts said.
The No Name Choir has been rehearsing since June especially for this event. The practice room is a huge space with room for social distancing. In their last practice, the singers stood shoulder to shoulder on tiered platforms. They shed tears of joy to be able to practice their art again, singing together like a proper choir.
“This is how they connect with their souls and how they share their own souls and connect with other people,” Willetts said.
The Atlantics will accompany the No Name Choir for a fun, high-energy event.
“Our concert is filled with songs you know and songs you should know,” Willetts said.
They’ll play a crowd-pleasing mix of Beatles, plus Peter, Paul and Mary and songs from contemporary Broadway musicals.
The event is a benefit for all three of Willetts’ ensembles, which have been hit hard by the pandemic. He invites the community to come to Camano Commons to eat, drink, listen and celebrate the season, the singing and the beautiful things in life.
Given the changing pandemic precautions, event organizers say there will be enough room for social distancing at the outside venue. They ask those who are unvaccinated to mask.
The concert is at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: tinyurl.com/NoNameChoir2021
