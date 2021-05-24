Officials are lauding the drop in COVID-19 case rates and the rising numbers of people getting vaccinated.
As of Monday, Snohomish County’s case rate fell for the second week in a row to 154 cases per 100,000 residents — down from a recent high of 227.
“This is a welcome change,” Dr. Chris Spitters, Health Officer at the Snohomish Health District, said in a news conference last week. “We attribute this shift in large part to the continued increase in vaccination coverage countywide.”
The combo of falling virus rates and more vaccinated individuals also recently prompted Gov. Jay Inslee to follow CDC recommendations on relaxed rules around wearing face masks for those who are vaccinated.
However, settings such as hospitals, long-term care facilities and schools still require people to don masks. The same is true on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation regardless of vaccination status.
Spitters said there is a concern that more people who aren’t fully vaccinated will simply cease to wear masks as businesses and other locations start to relax requirements.
Businesses, employers and other organizations can continue requiring masks for all staff and customers.
“There is no easy way to know who is and is not vaccinated in public spaces, so it seems reasonable to assume there will be both vaccinated and unvaccinated people without masks in public indoor settings,” Spitters said. “Unmasked, unvaccinated people gathering indoors will fuel ongoing transmission and prolong the fourth wave that appears to have crested.”
Getting adults vaccinated also increases protection for the 120,000 children in the county younger than 12 who aren’t yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, he said.
“Until we reach increased levels of vaccine coverage and further reduce cases to a level that permits us to safely relax prevention measures for all, let’s spread kindness, not COVID,” Spitters said “Mask up until you get vaccinated and get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
As of last week, about 59% of those age 16 and older in the county have at least initiated vaccination.
Jason Biermann, director of the county’s Department of Emergency Management, said the community is making steady vaccination progress.
Earlier this month, Inslee set of goal of 70% of people 16 and up initiating vaccination in order to more fully reopen the state — which could happen before his June 30 target date.
“We are the third most-populated county in the state, and we know we can play a major role in helping reopen our economy sooner through vaccination,” Biermann said.
Last week, Snohomish County saw a surge in interest at the mass vaccination sites, largely fueled by the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for people as young as 12.
There were 1,649 people vaccinated who were 12 to 15 at taskforce mass vaccination sites between May 14-16.
Statewide data show that vaccination rates are lagging among adults 50 and younger, and it is people in that age group who can help speed the state to reopening the economy, Biermann said.
“We know those conversations within the community are often more impactful and meaningful in reassuring someone than anything I can say here, so I hope you’ll continue to talk with friends and family. Encourage them to get their shot,” he said. “It really is safe, quick and easy.”
Local COVID data
In Snohomish County, the infection rate dropped to 154 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 193 cases per 100,000 residents last week.
Snohomish County’s hospitalization rate recently fell to 4.9, per the most recent state data.
Stanwood recorded 20 new cases during last week, down slightly from the previous week’s 23 cases, according to Snohomish Health District data released Monday.
On Camano Island, there were four cases detected last week, down slightly from the five during the previous week, according to Island County Public Health data as of Monday.
In Island County, the COVID infection rate continued marching downward, falling to 85.4 cases per 100,000 people from the prior two-week period, according to the state Department of Health.
The hospitalization rate in Island County increased to 3.5 people hospitalized per 100,000 residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.