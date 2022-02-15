The tsunami advisory issued last month for the Stanwood-Camano area highlighted the need for area residents to be prepared for emergencies, local officials said.
“Tsunamis are a risk. It’s one of the 13 hazards that Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management has identified as issues that we need to help the community ready for,” said DEM spokesperson Scott North. “Fortunately, tsunamis are pretty rare, people can go through generations without seeing them.”
On Jan. 15, an underwater volcano erupted near the Pacific nation of Tonga, prompting a tsunami advisory for the Washington coast, including Camano Island and Snohomish County shorelines.
Though no wave was recorded here, the emergency response alert system worked, officials said.
No sirens were sounded because it was an advisory, not an alert. There are two tsunami warning sirens on Camano Island — one at Driftwood Shores and one at Iverson Beach. In 2021, the state installed tsunami warning sirens along the Edmonds and Everett waterfronts.
“The main thing is that we try to prepare the community by making sure they’re aware the coastlines are always a potential hazard,” North said. “We definitely want to encourage them not to head to the beaches above Puget Sound hoping to witness a tsunami arrival. The waves could be incredibly destructive or cause damage for hours.”
Scientists continuously investigate the potential impact of a major earthquake and tsunami along the Cascadia subduction zone, which runs from California to British Columbia.
Today marks the 322nd anniversary of the 1700 Cascadia earthquake, a magnitude 8 or 9 quake that caused a tsunami that devastated the Pacific Northwest. pic.twitter.com/rUcCyNbS2d— Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) January 26, 2022
In June 2021, the state Department of Natural Resources added data that covers the area from the Strait of Juan de Fuca to north Vancouver Island.
According to the new data, a tsunami would send larger waves at faster speeds into many low-lying areas in Snohomish, Island and Skagit counties than previous models suggested.
According to the updated inundation maps, lowlands could be underwater near the Snohomish and Skagit river deltas. Pioneer Highway could be underwater between Stanwood and Conway. Camano's shoreline may see an unspecified sea level rise. On Camano Island, low areas such as Driftwood Shores, Iverson Beach, Elger Bay and Livingston Bay could be underwater.
Sue Ryan, vice president and program director of the Camano Preparedness Group, said in the event of a tsunami, people should go to their county’s emergency management website or Facebook page for localized information in their specific area.
The group also advises avoiding the beach and instead seeking high ground.
“When the Tonga volcano happened, I got alerts that said a tsunami’s coming — well, out on the outer shore, they did need to think about that. Not so much in here,” Ryan said. “And if people had come to the emergency management sites, they would get more localized information from those sites instead of panicking people.”
National Parks across the West Coast are using #volcanoweek this week to talk about volcanoes you can visit. Our state has five active volcanoes. And you can visit all of them. Learn more in this short video & be sure to follow @USGSVolcanoes, too.https://t.co/2RrWjHXS43— WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) February 10, 2022
Among the 13 hazards the Snohomish County DEM urges residents to prepare for are earthquakes, epidemics, hazardous materials accidents, weather events, dam failure, wildfire, cybersecurity threats, mass earth movements, volcanoes and tsunamis.
The Snohomish County DEM uses Smart911, a program that allows them to send alerts to any registered cell phones in an area at risk of a tsunami. They encourage people to sign up at smart911.com. Ryan also recommended AlertSense, which issues weather alerts from the National Weather Service.
The Camano Preparedness group urges area residents to assemble an emergency kit for at least a week or more. These kits should fit under beds or in closets, Ryan said.
For each person per day, include, at minimum, a gallon of water and two cans of food. Add medical supplies, such as prescription medications, painkillers, cold medicine, toilet paper, and, if needed, diapers. Families should create an emergency preparedness plan and discuss it with one another, Ryan noted.
The Camano Preparedness Group hosts emergency preparedness meetings once a month, and more information can be found on their Facebook page or at camanopreparednessgroup.org.
