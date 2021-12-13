An automatic machine recount Tuesday, Dec. 7, confirmed the same result in the Stanwood City Council race for the Position 7 seat.
Challenger Tim Schmitt maintained a five-vote lead over incumbent Judy Williams 826 to 821 — or 47.15%-46.86%. There were 107 write in votes. Turnout was 38.85% in the race.
The results are the same from the Nov. 2 general election that were certified on Nov. 23.
The Snohomish County Canvassing Board manages recounts. The results were certified Friday, Dec. 10.
“I want to thank everyone who voted. This race clearly shows why every vote counts,” said Schmitt, 55, a local small business owner.
Candidates with less than 0.5 percentage-point separating them are subject to a mandatory recount. Races less than 0.5 percentage-point difference but greater than 0.25 percentage-point will be recounted by machine. Races with less than 0.25 percentage-point difference will be recounted by hand.
Schmitt joins other council members to be sworn in on Dec. 23. This includes Dani Gaumond, who is new to elected office; Marcus Metz, who is stepping up from the Planning Commission; and Darren Robb, who retained his council seat. They’ll begin service Jan. 1. Their first council meeting is Jan. 13.
Apply for vacant council, board seats
Stanwood is seeking residents to fill one council seat, two planning commission seats and a Parks and Trails Advisory Committee seat.
The council seat is left vacant by Mayor Sid Roberts. The two planning commission seats were left vacant by Marcus Metz, who was elected to council, and by Larry Sather, who recently resigned.
The council provides legislative oversight, creates municipal laws and regulations, levies taxes, borrows money, appropriates spending, serves a quasi-judicial role on some issues and confirms certain appointments.
The planning commission studies proposed ordinances and city issues and then makes recommendations to the council.
PTAC is a volunteer board that guides Stanwood’s parks and trails and makes recommendations to the council.
The city will accept applications until 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Find details and applications at stanwoodwa.org and scroll down to “Notice of Vacancy.”
