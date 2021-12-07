An automatic machine recount Tuesday, Dec. 7, confirmed the same result in the Stanwood City Council race for the Position 7 seat.
Challenger Tim Schmitt maintained a five-vote lead over incumbent Judy Williams 826 to 821 — or 47.15%-46.86%. There were 107 write in votes. Turnout was 38.85% in the race.
The results are the same from the Nov. 2 general election that were certified on Nov. 23.
Schmitt, 55, a local small business owner, will be sworn in to the seat in the coming weeks if the unofficial result is certified. The Snohomish County Canvassing Board manages recounts. The results will be certified Friday, Dec. 10, unless a candidate requests, and pays for, one more recount — which would be the final recount allowed under state law.
Candidates with less than 0.5 percentage-point separating them are subject to a mandatory recount. Races less than 0.5 percentage-point difference but greater than 0.25 percentage-point will be recounted by machine. Races with less than 0.25 percentage-point difference will be recounted by hand.
Machine recounts involve reviewing and reprocessing the ballots in the vote-counting system, paying specific attention to ballots where the voter has voted for more than one candidate or not voted in the race, Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell said.
