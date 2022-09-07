...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
SATURDAY NIGHT FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon Friday to midnight PDT Saturday night. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
&&
Weather officials and firefighters are bracing for potential challenges this week as heat combines with unwanted east winds and an unstable atmosphere.
"Hot, dry and windy conditions will continue on Saturday with high pressure and offshore flow," National Weather Service officials forecast.
The state Department of Natural Resources said they expect an east wind event over the weekend that, paired with already-critical fire weather conditions, could result in severe wildfire activity around the state.
As a result, red flag warnings have been issued for much of the state from Friday through Sunday, but not near the coastlines around the Stanwood-Camano area.
Red flag warnings are issued when there is a high likelihood of conditions that present the "highest fire danger of the season as hot, dry winds leave normally damp fuels such as grass and moss ready to burn and primed for rapid spread," according to DNR. Typically, no burning — even campfires — is allowed in areas under a red flag warning.
Officials urge people to use caution when recreating, especially near dry grass.
Temperatures in the Stanwood-Camano area this weekend should reach into the mid-80s, according to the Weather Service. However, overnight lows should cool into the 50s, providing some relief.
"We will again likely see wildfire smoke across the area which may continue to impact air quality," Weather Service officials warned.
In Eastern Washington and in much of Oregon, officials are bracing for the possibilities of dry thunderstorms, with lightning strikes that could ignite more fires. The state is already battling a handful of large wildfires.
Weather models are projecting sustained winds speeds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the Columbia River Gorge, according to the Weather Service.
A weather system should push onshore on Monday to bring conditions back to normal, forecasters said.
DNR is expecting an east wind event over the weekend that, paired with already-critical fire weather conditions, could result in severe wildfire activity around the state. pic.twitter.com/1Grb4AYAQB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.