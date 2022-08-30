COVID cases
COVID-19 cases in the region slowly and steadily trended down throughout the summer, according to recent health data.

There were 274 confirmed COVID cases in the Stanwood ZIP code in July, according to Snohomish Health District data. That’s about the same as cases in May and June, but down from the more than 1,000 cases in January.

