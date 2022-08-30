COVID-19 cases in the region slowly and steadily trended down throughout the summer, according to recent health data.
There were 274 confirmed COVID cases in the Stanwood ZIP code in July, according to Snohomish Health District data. That’s about the same as cases in May and June, but down from the more than 1,000 cases in January.
Countywide, the case rate recently dropped to 116 infections per 100,000 residents, moving Snohomish County into the CDC's "low" community transmission level.
"Let’s keep cases down," health district officials wrote in a statement on social media. "Vax up, mask up when needed, and stay home and away from others if you become ill or test positive."
However, there were 70 county residents hospitalized due to COVID, using about 8% of available beds, according to Snohomish Health District data. The county saw 35 COVID-related deaths in June and 32 in July. So far in 2022, the county has recorded 348 deaths from the virus, according to the state Department of Health.
Similarly, cases on Camano Island have remained steady, averaging about 33 new infections per week during the summer, according to Island County Public Health data.
In Island County, the case rate is down to 169 infections per 100,000 residents. On Camano, the rate is at 192. So far in 2022, the county has recorded 31 COVID-related deaths.
In Snohomish County, 71% of eligible people are fully vaccinated against COVID, according to the state Department of Health. In Island County, 63% are fully vaccinated.
The Stanwood-Camano School District will post weekly data about COVID cases online at stanwood.wednet.edu.
The state Department of Health has also issued updated COVID-19 health and safety guidance for schools this fall. Students and staff who show COVID-19 symptoms must stay home or go home if they become ill at school. Those with COVID-19 symptoms must test negative to return to school. Tests are available at schools.
Students and staff who test positive are required to isolate at home for five days before retuning. Then, the state recommends people wear a mask from days six to 10.
