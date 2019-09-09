Camano Island Fire & Rescue

Personnel will honor the firefighters who died that day by placing the numbers “343” outlined in U.S. flags on the hillside below the Freedom Park bell at Terry’s Corner. A brief flag salute ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. The flags will be removed at 7 p.m.

North County Fire & EMS

Memorial ceremonies at dawn and 10 a.m. to remember the firefighters and others who died. Open house activities are offered for all ages, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the station, 8117 267th St. NW in Stanwood. Free.

Walk in peace

Wednesday, Sept. 11, take a moment to contemplate during the 9/11 Community Labyrinth Walk, 5-6 p.m. at Stanwood City Hall Park, 10220 270th St. NW, Stanwood. Bring children, friends, neighbors. Free.

