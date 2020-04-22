Starting April 27, Stanwood-Camano staff will begin providing new instruction through online learning platforms.
“I would like to take this opportunity to check in with families, staff, and community as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 environment and our new virtual world,” Stanwood-Camano superintendent Jean Shumate wrote in a statement. “We are moving forward with the next phase of continuous learning.”
In general, younger students will interact with teachers and lessons through the SeeSaw platform or printed materials. Older students will use Google Classroom or Google Meet.
Teachers and staff will reach out to students this week to help gets students connected to the needed online platforms, school officials said.
For information, visit stanwood.wednet.edu.
Meanwhile, the school district and the Stanwood-Camano Food Bank continue to provide meals to students. For times and locations of food distribution, visit stanwood.wednet.edu.
“Our teachers and staff are working hard to prepare and provide distance learning,” Shumate wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.