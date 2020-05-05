Jessica Jansma sat in her Elger Bay Elementary School classroom answering questions about verbs.
Aside from her second-graders attending via Google Classroom, learning isn’t all that different from what would take place without the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We miss the kids; we want to give them a hug and see them,” Jansma said. “This is not what we wanted to do when we became teachers. It’s the social interaction we miss most. But we will still be there to help kids anyway we can.”
Last week, Stanwood-Camano teachers began rolling out new instruction through remote learning platforms — such as Seesaw, Clever and Google Classroom — as well as through paper packets for those unable to connect to the internet.
Elementary students are expected to accomplish between 30 minutes and 90 minutes of learning a day, depending on grade and based on guidelines from the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. Middle and high schoolers have more minutes of required work, and the district unveiled a new grading structure for the remainder of the school year.
Across the hallway from Jansma, fellow second-grade teacher Aileen Cruise stopped by her classroom to work on new lessons and meet with students online.
“We’re trying to strike a balance, trying to teach kids enough to get them ready for the next school year and not overwhelm kids and parents,” Cruise said. “We’re still planning and creating lessons, still having staff meetings, still working on IEPs (Individual Education Plans), it still takes up my whole day. Not much has changed, except now I'm in front of a screen all day.”
Jansma and Cruise said they have both participated in several training sessions offered by the School District during the past few weeks on how to best transfer their lesson plans into a virtual world.
“We’re at the point now where I think more kids will get the learning they need to be able to start the next grade level,” Cruise said. “If they continue to work until June 19, they’ll be prepared for the next school year.”
Lee Szymborski, a third-grade teacher at Cedarhome Elementary, said remote learning was working with her students and families so far.
“It felt good to get the work out there to them,” Szymborski said. “I definitely asked my parents to be patient. We’re urging baby steps. We’re all learning this together.”
Teachers and the district worked to identify some core concepts they want the students to understand before moving to the next grade. The new online lessons are based on those standards, mostly centering on reading, writing and math.
Middle-school students are following the same blueprint, but with more time on work and more classes to track.
“It was a process getting input from stakeholders — teachers, parents — they all have their own unique limitations,” Stanwood Middle School Principal Tod Klundt said. “The majority of parents have given us grace. They understand that everyone is at a different level.”
Internet connectivity has been a challenge for the district. Some students and families either don’t have internet at home or live in areas where internet connections are scarce. In addition to checking out Chromebooks, the district is also handing out internet hotspots that allow students to access school remotely.
“Connectivity is the biggest stress. We worry about those kids and the gap it can create,” Klundt said.
It’s not just internet connectivity that Klundt worries about. It’s personal connectivity.
“We’ve seen a lot of positives with remote learning but also a lot of stress. Our teachers and kids and parents miss the personal connections,” he said. “They struggle with the lack of connection. It’s just not the same as in the virtual world.”
Nonetheless, teachers dove headfirst into training and building virtual lesson plans, Klundt said. Last week, they also were tracking the number of students — mostly 11- to 15-year-olds — who were engaged in the learning.
“Our goal is to get to 100% engagement,” Klundt said. “Right now what we’re in the middle of is reaching out to every kid.”
High school Principal Christine Del Pozo said students have handled the transition well so far. High school teachers have established a weekly face-to-face gathering online on Google Meet.
“We quickly realized, though, that we needed to have a schedule so there aren’t 73 Google Meets at the same time,” Del Pozo said.
The teachers have made eight weeks of lesson plans that cover critical areas of learning so students can move forward in the fall.
“Every day is becoming easier,” she said.
Del Pozo, echoing the concerns of fellow teachers and administrators, said schools are also trying to strike a balance with assigned work.
For some students and families, the workload can be too much, while for others it’s not enough. Some have parents with plenty of time to help, but others have parents trying to work at home and unable to lend a hand. In general, teachers work with individual families to either pare down the assignment or offer links to more assignments.
No teaching will take place in live video online because the district can’t guarantee it will reach every student, said Maurene Stanton, the district’s executive director of human resources. “We have to make sure new learning is accessible to all students regardless of their connectivity,” she said. As of Friday, there were 92 of the district 4,600 or so students who did not have an internet connection.
The live meetings teachers set up are mostly for answering questions and checking in with students.
“I’ve been asking parents for patients and flexibility,” said Cruise of Elger Bay Elementary. “What I ask of kids today may change by tomorrow. We’re still learning.”
Planning and tweaking lesson plans takes longer now, partly because of the newness of teaching online and partly because of the lack of in-person interactions.
“In the classroom, you can look at a student's body language and tell they need more help,” Cruise said. “Now you can’t rely on that experience.”
Cruise, and fellow second-grade teacher Jansma, said they’re also impressed with the amount of real-world learning happening in their students’ lives.
“I’ve had kids say they’ve helped dad change a car’s oil, learned to make lemon meringue pie, learned to mow the lawn,” Jansma said. “These are probably things they would not be doing if we had school in the classrooms still.”
As the two sat more than 6 feet apart in the classroom collaborating on a Seesaw lesson plan, they said they hope school returns to classrooms in the fall. But if it doesn’t, they’ll be ready for online teaching.
“This past week has kind of been like the first day of school all over again,” Jansma said. “We have to figure out what to teach, how to teach, learn how to teach it — all at the same time.”
“If we had to do this starting in the fall,” Cruise added, “it will be smoother, and we would be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.