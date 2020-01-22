Congressman Rick Larsen is hosting a public question-and-answer Sunday at the Stanwood Camano YMCA.
US Rep. Larson, a Democrat representing District 2 in Washington, is inviting constituents to meet him at a Community Coffee event from 12:30-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
"Community Coffees are an opportunity for Larsen to hear directly from constituents about important issues in an informal setting," according to a news release from the congressman's office.
Larsen will preview the upcoming year in Congress and take questions and comments from attendees.
In 2019, Larsen held nearly 20 community forums across the district, including eight Community Coffees and six Veterans Forums. This year, Larsen has held Community Coffees in Mountlake Terrace, Sedro-Woolley, Bow and Clinton.
Join me this Sunday for ☕️ & 🗣️ for my 4th Community Coffee of 2020.— Rep. Rick Larsen (@RepRickLarsen) January 23, 2020
🗓 Sun., January 26
📍 Stanwood-Camano YMCA
🗺 7213 267th St. NW, Stanwood, WA 98282
⏰ 12:30p.m. - 2p.m.
📝 Bring Qs on impt issues facing #WA02 &receive an update on what Congress is working on #ForThePeople pic.twitter.com/VuDPhjgr21
Camano Island Town Hall
Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair is hosting a New Year round table conversation to update the public on what’s going on in the county. The event takes place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Camano Island Multi-Purpose Center, 141 East Camano Drive.
