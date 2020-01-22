Congressman Rick Larsen is hosting a public question-and-answer Sunday at the Stanwood Camano YMCA.

US Rep. Larson, a Democrat representing District 2 in Washington, is inviting constituents to meet him at a Community Coffee event from 12:30-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.

"Community Coffees are an opportunity for Larsen to hear directly from constituents about important issues in an informal setting," according to a news release from the congressman's office.

Larsen will preview the upcoming year in Congress and take questions and comments from attendees.

In 2019, Larsen held nearly 20 community forums across the district, including eight Community Coffees and six Veterans Forums. This year, Larsen has held  Community Coffees in Mountlake Terrace, Sedro-Woolley, Bow and Clinton.

Camano Island Town Hall

Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair is hosting a New Year round table conversation to update the public on what’s going on in the county. The event takes place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Camano Island Multi-Purpose Center, 141 East Camano Drive. 

