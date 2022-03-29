A proposed behavioral health facility north of Stanwood has sparked more than 50 official public comments, most voicing opposition to the project.
Earlier this year, the Washington State Health Care Authority applied for a conditional-use permit to build an in-patient residential behavioral health facility on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes at 29919 80th Avenue NW, near 300th Street NW. It would contain 16 beds.
The proposal immediately garnered concerns from the community about safety, traffic and diminished land value, according to the more than 50 submissions during the public comment period, which ended March 2.
Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring, who represents Stanwood, submitted a letter during public comment opposing the site.
“Residents in the area are rightly concerned about their safety, about diminished property values, and about the change of character to their neighborhood that they have long called home,” Nehring wrote. “There are other areas of the County more accommodating to ensure public safety including industrial zones in closer proximity to services including hospitals.”
Nehring also joined Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts and District 10 Rep. Greg Gilday in drafting a Feb. 28 letter to the director of the Health Care Authority expressing worries about the project.
“We share the concerns of neighboring residents about the appropriateness of the location, safety concerns, and lack of outreach and public engagement regarding the proposed site,” the letter stated.
The site is part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s five-year plan to increase smaller community facilities for mental health treatment.
“We have been working on creating capacity for individual communities for people to maintain care closer to home — it will help them maintain contact with their friends and family and remain in that community,” Kara Panek, section manager for Adult and Involuntary Services, told the Stanwood Camano News. “This is really an effort to provide a resource to communities. This is bringing a type of health care closer to home for people. There are individuals who do need this level of care who live in Snohomish County.”
Snohomish County is the third-most populous county in the state, according to the 2020 Census redistricting data. Panek said there are an insufficient number of beds for the population, and this facility would help address that.
There are six available beds in Snohomish County through Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Panek said. Sixteen more are coming soon through Compass Health, and an additional 16 beds would be made available through the Stanwood facility. In total, the number of beds in Snohomish County would rise from six to 38.
“What we are projecting (for the Stanwood site) is the use of a 16-bed facility, and it would be used for providing treatment services, medication management, case consultation services, rehabilitation services, sort of getting individuals educated on independent living scales,” said Keri Waterland, assistant director for behavioral health and recovery.
Treatment is individualized and patients can be sent in on a 90- or 18-day order, but the people working with them can file for an extension on the number of days, she said.
“(They can also) say, ‘this person is doing really well, let’s begin a transition process for them to return to their community,'” Waterland said.
Panek said the facility — a former Arabian horse farm purchased by the Tulalip Tribes in 2011 — would be secure, and built in such a way to prevent patients from leaving without an order. It would also be a priority for the staff at the mental health facility to keep patients in the building.
“It’s not just concern for the community, but part of good treatment is keeping these people safe and engaged in treatment, so it’s kind of two sides to the same coin,” Panek said.
Panek and Waterland both emphasized that patients with behavioral health needs are often victims of crimes rather than perpetrators — as some public comments feared.
According to Waterland, the Tulalip Tribes that own the land chose the site location and will build the facility if the permitting process goes through. However, the Health Care Authority will step in and complete the work once construction is done.
Keith Banes, senior project manager at the Wenaha Group, represented the tribe at an online town hall meeting hosted by the Health Care Authority on March 22. He said the tribe had looked at potential sites in Monroe and Arlington, but ultimately decided to go with Stanwood because they already owned the land and could get a conditional-use permit.
Most people continued to express concerns about the project during the town hall meeting. The public will have two more opportunities for comment: when a SEPA analysis is released and during a public hearing. A SEPA determination is when the government determines whether the proposal will meet the requirements under the State Environmental Policy Act.
Specific dates for those comment periods will be announced later. The Health Care Authority tentatively plans to open the facility in 2024.
Snohomish County officials are reviewing the application, and the county still accepts comments. People who wish to express their thoughts or become a party of record can email project manager Rebecca Samy, principal planner for Snohomish County Planning and Development Services, at rebecca.samy@snoco.org.
