Grace Pitser knew things were going to be bad when her Friday night shift was eerily quiet.
“It was weird; it’s usually busy,” said the employee at SAAL Brewing, a Stanwood restaurant.
That was March 6. Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has shut down the nation and the world, paralyzing many industries — particularly restaurants.
Like many other eateries across the nation, SAAL has opted to temporarily close and let its employees go for now. Others have shed staff and pivoted to take out, delivery and online ordering in an effort to survive.
Chantel Keller quickly switched gears with her three local eateries — Rockaway Bar and Grill on Camano Island, and Jasmine Thai and Mammoth Burger in Stanwood — as soon as word got out that restaurants would need to curtail eat-in service.
“We changed the websites to show that we are doing delivery as well as pickup,” she said. "We also added family meals to the Rockaway and Mammoth menu.”
Keller said that her businesses are staying afloat, but she has still had to reduce her staff by about half.
“Although we’ve had to slim down the number of employees at each location, we’re staying positive and business is good,” she said. “Plus, our customers have been so kind and incredibly generous with tips.”
Tiffany Vicsiankya, manager of the Chatter Box restaurant in Stanwood, said that business has slowed down, but the eatery also offers online ordering for pickup or delivery through services like Doordash or Grubhup.
“Business has really dropped off on weekdays,” Vicsiankya said. “The weekends are definitely better, and delivery is a popular option.”
Staff at the Chatter Box has also been reduced.
“We had to lay off half of our employees because we just did not have anything for them to do,” Vicsiankya said.
Restaurants and bars across the country face a potentially catastrophic loss of revenue as customers stay home and practice social distancing to stem the spread of the virus — extremely hard on an industry that’s particularly reliant on people going out and congregating.
The National Restaurant Association, which represents more than 380,000 restaurants, said a broad series of measures are needed to help an eventual recovery. It’s asking state and federal governments for debt deferments, recovery and loan programs, block grants and disaster unemployment assistance.
“We are revising our business model to provide meals in different ways — takeout, delivery, safety-enhanced dine-in — but the majority of our restaurants do not have this capability today,” said Sean Kennedy, executive vice president of public affairs with the National Restaurant Association. “As the restrictions continue, we are facing economic headwinds that will lead many restaurants to shut down operations, lay off workers and end service in our communities.”
Meanwhile, there are emergency small business loans of up to $2 million available from the U.S. Small Business Administration. And the recently approved $2.2 trillion aid package from the federal government is expected to make available an array of relief options available, including more unemployment benefits and more small business loans. Some of those loans may be forgiven if certain conditions are met.
Nevertheless, the effects of the economic hit were laid bare last week when unemployment claims soared 843% in Washington to an all-time high. The 133,464 new claims for unemployment benefits was an increase of 119,310 over the previous week.
“This data shows the enormity of the situation unfolding in our state,” Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said. “The velocity and volume of the impact of COVID-19 has created a crisis that is unprecedented in the history of the program — going back to the 1930s when it was established."
The "accommodation and food services" sector saw 41,309 new unemployment claims, up 1,033% in the state. In Snohomish County, new claims increased from 1,386 to 13,692 — up 888%.
Pitser, the now out-of-work SAAL employee, said she’s tried to file a claim daily, but routinely gets messages about high call volumes and long wait times.
“It’s just crazy,” said the single mother of two kids who lives on Camano and worked part-time while attending college full-time. “But we have enough to sit tight for a while.”
Meanwhile, Cristy’s Lumpia and More on Camano Island has seen an uptick in business, according to Jack and Cristy McFall, who opened their wholesale food business in 2016 at Eagle’s Landing Business Park on the north end of the Camano Island near the airstrip.
“Before the issues with the coronavirus, on a typical day, we would sell about a dozen take-out meals. Last week, we sold over 24 per day,” Jack McFall said.
Along with the increased take-out business, they have also seen a surge in wholesale orders from grocery stores for their lumpia — a Filipino snack similar to an eggroll.
“With people spending more time at home to lessen the spread of the virus, the demand for convenient frozen food for sale in grocery stores is way up,” McFall said, adding that his sales to grocers have increased about 40%.
Jesse Childress, owner of the Baked Cafe on Camano, said he has found success in adjusting operation hours, cutting staff hours, directing more people to ordering online and shifting offerings, such as selling more loaves of bread.
“This thing has completely changed the way we operate, but I feel we’re close to doing the same volume,” he said. “The shift to curbside delivery through our app has been huge.”
In general, businesses more geared toward takeout are probably faring better, Childress said.
“Really, we all have no idea what to expect,” he said of the restaurant industry. “We just have to be ready to change quickly.”
