A Stanwood artist duo is using deeply personal photos to tell a story of life and redemption.
Chaim Bezalel and Yonnah Ben Levy used photos from 1975 to the present in New York City to create “NYC — Return for Redemption,” a collection that will be on display at Cassera Gallery in Stanwood. The opening gala is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
The paintings and sculptures reflect city history through the lens of the artists during their frequent pilgrimages to New York. Bezalel returns to absolve himself of his past and regain his family. Levy returns to redeem the family she didn’t know she had.
Bezalel grew up in New York City; Levy grew up on Mercer Island. They met in Israel.
This international couple splits their time between their homes in Stanwood and Israel, while stopping in New York to reconnect with art, culture and family.
“The show is a time capsule,” said Bezalel. “Every time I go back, I take photographs that reflect my present experience and New York as it changes. New York is not just a city, it’s a civilizational center.”
The work in the show includes street scenes, buildings, news trucks and diners.
Levy recently painted large colorful works from sketches of skyscrapers she’d done in 1982 as a young artist in New York.
The artistic couple often collaborates on art as Bezalel-Levy. One collaboration depicts a somber St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 2002, shortly after the 9/11 attack, with the New York Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums marching along 5th Avenue in a snow flurry.
Another image is from January 2011, with a blinding sun cutting through the window in Grand Central Station illuminating people hustling to work as Bezalel once did.
“Every picture tells a story, that’s why it’s such a personal exhibit,” Bezalel said. “My work is narrative and documentary. Her work is imaginative and free — a good offset to my studied approach, even though she’s the more studied artist and I’m an autodidact (self-taught). Everything is paradoxical.”
Hidden relations
Growing up, Levy didn’t know anything about her mother’s side of the family. Her mother died at age 22, and her father remarried an Irish woman who raised Levy from age 2 on Mercer Island.
When she was 16, her father told her that her birth mother was Jewish. After World War II, many Jews hid their heritage, Levy said.
Levy went to the 1964 World’s Fair in New York with her first husband. In later visits, she got to know the museums and Jewish culture. She fell in love with the spirit of it all.
“I fit right in, but I didn’t understand why,” she said.
She studied, earned art and teaching degrees and started her professional career in 1976.
In the 1980s, she went to Israel with two other teachers from the Northwest, not knowing a thing about her roots. She discovered that since her mother was Jewish, she was, too. Someone told her to look up her family names. She discovered that she had deep Jewish roots in New York. Her grand uncles, Max and Lewis Dreyfus, were big names in the Broadway musical scene.
Now it made sense that she felt so at home in New York.
“Redemption for me was the reclamation of a whole new tribe,” Levy said.
Exile and return
“This is the most personal and historical series I’ve done,” Bezalel said. “The part of personal redemption goes through New York because that’s where I return for my redemption through my family.”
Bezalel went to film school. There he met his first wife, an older woman. He gave up his artistic ambitions and became a stockbroker when they married. He helped raise her children and fathered his own three boys.
In this shaky relationship, he made a lot of money, which she quickly spent. He skipped paying federal income taxes. After 10 years, he went on the lam, leaving his wife and sons behind.
“I left America with two suitcases, $1,100 and a one-way ticket to a place I’d never been before — Israel,” he said.
There, he lived in a rundown room and worked as an artist. In 1988, he was hired as a photographer at Levy’s wedding to her second husband, which didn't work out.
Bezalel divorced his first wife and married Levy. The two headstrong artists sought to learn from past marriages to make this one work — through artistic collaboration.
In 1998, they returned to NYC to market their art. Bezalel, seeking redemption, notified the authorities and was arrested at the airport. He was sentenced to four months, but released after 106 days for good behavior.
Levy and Bezalel continued to build on their marriage and careers.
One of Bezalel’s sons retrieved a box of slides from 1975. Bezalel started with these images for his redemption series.
“The first piece of art I ever did that used the idea, ‘return for redemption,’ used those redeemed slides. I transferred images onto tiles and put them in an old Coca Cola crate and it said, ‘Return for Redemption,’” Bezalel said.
He considers the many ways redemption explains his life.
“The two eternals in life are exile and return. Each time you return, you’re a little different,” he said.
Redemption also means return on an initial investment. Both Bezalel and Levy invested in their art, their families and each other.
In the end, Bezalel regained his sons and family and art career. Levy discovered her Jewish family heritage with deep artistic roots in New York. They both found each other and learned to thrive together as strong personalities.
“There’s a returning for redemption, there’s the children and there’s facing the music of our new identities,” Levy said. “It was a whole reality that we had to be accountable for with our families. With redemption, our cornucopia got refilled.”
The show runs 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 through Dec. 31 at Cassera Gallery, 26915 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood.
