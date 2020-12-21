Island County officials cut the ribbon Friday on the new Island County Administration Building on Camano Island.
Phase 1 of the $5.6 million modern, artistic building opened in late October, and it was on time and on budget.
Phase 2 is underway and includes demolishing the old annex building and building a secure sheriff parking area.
Much of the new administrative building features vertical white cedar planks as siding. Inside, plenty of exposed wood beams and skylights rise above a public counter that faces a large open administrative office with L-shaped desks grouped in quads. Low walls separate the desks, giving workers visibility across the room.
A 5-by-22-foot stained glass art panel titled “Convergence” by Camano Island artist Jack Archibald caps the north side of the new building at 121 N. East Camano Drive. The building is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Elected county officials, including the treasurer and assessor, will have room to meet with Camano Islanders.
County departments are all under one roof, including Planning and Community Development, Public Health, District Court, General Services Administration and Island County Commissioners District 3. The Washington State University Extension’s extension office will be there. The Island County Sheriff’s Office will come back after operating from a portable next door for 20 years.
A new video system will offer District Court appearances so people won’t have to travel to Oak Harbor. Public hearings and meetings can be held in Coupeville or on Camano Island. Attendees can interact via video on either side of the water.
The Camano Annex replacement started in 2007, but plans were sidelined during the 2008 recession. The project was revived in early 2017.
