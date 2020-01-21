Public works and emergency crews put forth extra effort from Sunday, Jan. 12 to Friday, Jan. 17 to clear roads and make the roads as safe as possible, given the weather.
PUD
Snohomish County PUD’s warehouse team shared statistics on the amount of equipment used as of Thursday morning to keep electricity flowing. Workers used or replaced 15 transformers, 10 poles, 25,000 feet of wire, 30 cross arms, 30 cutouts, 750 hand/toe warmers, 1,500 batteries, countless fuses, bolts, connectors, safety gear and “tons” of hot coffee.
Snohomish County
Snohomish County Public Works reported during Jan. 12-17:
- Crews plowed about 1,750 miles and sanded about 4,060 miles of unincorporated county roads.
- Crews used about 690 tons of sand and about 2,040 tons of sand and salt mix.
- The office received 276 snow and ice response requests from citizens and 160 snow and ice response requests from SNO-911 emergency dispatch.
- Crews responded to 31 downed tree locations.
- Crews worked about 4,900 regular hours and about 1,500 other hours during this week.
- Crews performed 33 emergency road closures.
Stanwood
Stanwood Public Works reported that the city crew spent a total of 106 hours plowing in three trucks from Monday to Thursday, Jan. 13-16. They drove 936 miles and used about 60 yards of sand. The city doesn’t use salt when sanding.
Camano Island
Camano Island Road Shop started their storm response by placing a winter warning message board near SR 532 near Terry’s Corner on Thursday, January 9, said Connie Bowers, assistant county engineer.
“We don’t have numbers at hand for the miles of road plowed or the volume of sand / salt used. We do use salt mixed in with our sand, and we do have some trucks set up with liquid de-icer,” Bowers said.
The trucks above are a mix of plows or sanders as needed for the conditions. They kept trucks working nearly around the clock, starting Sunday at 10:30 p.m. and plowing until 1 a.m. Monday.
Crews started at 5 a.m. each day. During the daytime, five trucks worked Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Trucks worked into the evenings, although Tuesday was an all-nighter.
Friday morning, they used a sander or two as needed, after weather update noted possible icy roads overnight.
Island County emails weather alerts and road notifications. Anyone can sign up for alerts at the bottom of the county's website: islandcountywa.gov.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.