Camano Roaming Artists have been roaming and painting and trying out new ways to practice the old art of plein air painting for these new times.
Plein air is the art of painting outdoors, on the scene. But today's scene has changed.
They won’t have their usual Labor Day show this year. Instead, they safely gathered Monday, Aug. 24, at artist Diane Hill’s place on Camano Island. They shared their favorite work from the summer with each other. Instead of a potluck, they brought sack lunches.
“Everybody is making the best of it,” painter Melody Knoke said. "Everybody has had to rise above it."
Painting outdoors lends itself to following COVID-19 safety precautions, but avoiding people at popular parks is the challenge. They don’t socialize as freely.
The artists roamed to paint in public places from Camano Island to Anacortes to Sedro Woolley. Members are mostly older, some with underlying health concerns, so they go during quiet times, keep their distance and peacefully paint.
They hope they can safely gather to show next year.
“This, too, shall pass,” Knoke said, “and the sooner the better!”
