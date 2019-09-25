Ron Jones grew up in wet greenery of the Northwest, then left for a fast-paced career directing, composing and arranging music in the Hollywood film and TV industry.
He built a keen sense of doing big projects for L.A. producers. Jones’ work scoring includes Star Trek: The Next Generation, Family Guy, American Dad and many more.
He’s back in the Northwest and calling the shots for his own projects. He’s leveraged his connections and skills to bring his favorite high-energy musicians together in a 12-piece all-star jazz orchestra: Jazz Forest.
Jazz Forest’s October performance at the Lincoln Theatre features special guest jazz artist Doug Webb, one of the most in-demand players in Los Angeles. Webb has played tenor sax with such greats as Horace Silver, Freddie Hubbard, Carly Simon, Art Garfunkel, Cher and Queen Latifah. Webb played for 15 years on the Tonight Show with Doc Severinsen. He’s is the soloist on the motion picture soundtracks of Clint Eastwood’s Million Dollar Baby and Gran Torino.
The show will open with the 17-piece A’ Town Big Band from Anacortes, specializing in classic big band numbers.
Jazz Forest performs Saturday, Oct. 5, 7-9:15 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 South First Street, Mount Vernon; 360-336-8955. Tickets are best in advance at lincolntheatre.org and at the box office. Find more about the band at jazzforest.com.
