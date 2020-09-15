Rotary’s PNW Passport Club returned for another Freedom Park work session at Terry’s Corner on Camano Island on Saturday, Sept. 5.
Rotarians spent three hours staining the fence pickets and an outside table, plus raking the wood chips back under the swings.
Stanwood True Value Hardware and Hamilton Lumber each donated five gallons of stain for the effort.
Rotarians invite the public to a work service party 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, to stain the 10-year-old fence. Contact Jill Greer 253-720-7077 and bring a paintbrush and mask to help.
