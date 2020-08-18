Freedom Park on Camano Island was freshened up Aug. 8 when the Stanwood Camano Rotary Club partnered with the PNW Passport Rotary Club and residents to catch up on maintenance.
They weeded and raked the grounds and stained the fence and tables. Stanwood and Camano Ace Hardware stores donated stain, and some employees joined the effort. Another work party is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, weather permitting. Call Jill Greer 253-720-7077.
