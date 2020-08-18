Stanwood/Camano Rotarians raised spirits and funds with “Paper Parade with a Purpose” on Aug. 1. The Paper Parade raised $3,700 in donations while shredding documents. Funds will help projects such as Coats for Kids, scholarships and Imagination Library. Greenworks of Washington sponsored the event, Twin City Idlers showed off vintage cars and participants dressed up and decorated their cars for the parade. Special recognition went to Abby Nelson and family for their “Van Go” van and to Terry and Jill Greer for their sporty attire.
Rotary Paper Parade
Contact reporter Peggy Wendel at pwendel@scnews.com or 360-416-2189.
