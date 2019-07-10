The Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission in June awarded $10,000 grant to the Stanwood Area Historical Society.
SAHS requested the money to help restore the original Douglas fir flooring in the Floyd Nygaard Cultural Center, which was built in 1902.
Camp Fire’s Camp Killoqua, southeast of Stanwood, will receive $20,087 to repair its historic lodge building roof.
The Preservation Commission awarded $100,000 in funding requests to 12 out of 18 grant applications submitted.
Selection criteria was based on promoting the public’s access to county history, professional development, capital improvements and/or collections management. The Commission evaluated the benefits of each historical project for Snohomish County residents and visitors before selecting the recipients.
Snohomish County Council created the Historic Preservation Commission in 2007 to assist in the protection and preservation of archaeological and historic resources.
The Commission collects a recording document surcharge of $1 and uses the money to help provide preservation information and also to fund projects preserving the uniqueness of Snohomish County’s local history.
