Fishery managers say 2020 may be another tough year for anglers in Washington as low salmon returns expected again.
The 2020 forecasts for Chinook, coho, sockeye, and chum salmon — developed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and treaty Indian tribes — were released Friday during a public meeting in Olympia.
The forecast marks the starting point for developing this year’s salmon-fishing seasons in Puget Sound, the Columbia River, and Washington coastal areas. A series of public meetings is scheduled through early April to develop tentative fishing seasons for the upcoming year.
WDFW Director Kelly Susewind said that fishery managers will be working to find the appropriate balance between meeting conservation objectives and providing fishing opportunities.
“Finding that balance is always a challenge,” Susewind said. “But we work with the co-managers to provide opportunities wherever and whenever we can, while meeting conservation goals.”
The forecasts are based on scientific modeling and a variety of data including environmental indicators such as ocean conditions, numbers of juvenile salmon that migrated to marine waters, and numbers of adult salmon that returned in past years.
In the Columbia River, officials estimate about 233,400 “upriver brights” are expected to return to areas of the Columbia River above Bonneville Dam, a slight increase from the 2019 return of 212,200 fish, but still well below the most recent 10-year average.
An estimated 181,000 Columbia River coho are projected to our ocean and Columbia River waters, a sharp decrease from the 2019 forecast of about 905,000 fish. Only about a third of that number, 331,500 Columbia River coho actually returned last year.
With the projected weaker coho run and a low Chinook run, salmon fisheries will likely be more constrained than last year, according to Kyle Adicks, salmon fisheries policy lead for WDFW.
“We had strong predictions for last year’s coho returns that ultimately didn’t materialize in the way we expected,” Adicks said.
In Washington’s ocean waters, lower numbers of coho are projected to return. Ocean quotas for coho will be significantly constrained as compared to last year due to these poor projected returns.
In Puget Sound, roughly 523,500 wild and hatchery coho are expected to return this year, representing another decline from 2019 when 737,600 were predicted to return. Projected declines for Chinook in Puget Sound aren’t quite as drastic, with about 256,800 Chinook expected to return to the region, a dip of about 12,000 from last year’s prediction.
In addition, Adicks said that persistent low returns of some stocks — particularly Stillaguamish and mid-Hood Canal Chinook — are likely to continue to restrict fisheries.
For more information, visit wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/management/north-falcon.
