Santa will ditch his sleigh for a fire truck and a good cause in the coming days.
Listen for sirens and look for flashing lights as Mr. Claus will cruise Stanwood and Camano Island neighborhoods atop big red fire engines collecting food and toy donations.
Camano Island
Camano Island Fire & Rescue’s annual Santa Run starts Saturday with a stop from 4-6 p.m. at the Camano Plaza IGA.
Then Santa and his crew will pass through neighborhoods with a fire truck decorated with lights, Sparky the Fire Dog. Firefighters will hand out candy canes.
On Dec. 17, look for the truck starting at 6 p.m. in the Buena Vista and Camaloch neighborhoods.
On Dec. 18, keep an eye out for the crews starting at 6 p.m. in the Finisterre Heights, Brentwood and Madrona areas.
On Dec. 19, Santa and his gang head out again at 6 p.m. to the Utsalady Heights, Onamac and Thunder Ridge neighborhoods.
On Dec. 20, look for the truck beginning at 6 p.m in the Camano Vista, Beach Drive and Lost Lake areas.
On Dec. 21, the group heads out at 2 p.m. to Cama Beach State Park.
Meanwhile, CIFR fire stations and administration buildings are drop-off locations through Dec. 28 for food and toy donations to benefit the Stanwood Camano Food Bankand The Caring Place.
Stanwood and Warm Beach
Starting Sunday, Santa is riding on a firetruck with North County Fire/EMS to gather nonperishable food and toys from neighborhoods for the Stanwood Camano Food Bank.
Also Sunday, watch for Santa in the Warm Beach Park and Soundview neighborhoods.
Wednesday, Dec. 18, Santa will cruise through Fox Hill, Church Creek and West Stanwood neighborhoods.
Thursday, Dec. 19, everyone can visit Santa from 6-8 p.m. at Station 99, 8117 267th St NW, Stanwood. Bring food or toy donations and get a photo taken with Santa.
Information: 360-629-2184
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.