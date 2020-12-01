Santa will visit Stanwood area fire stations this month.
Instead of Santa hitching a ride through Stanwood neighborhoods on a fire truck to greet children, hand out candy canes and collect food and toy donations, the roles have been reversed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, people can drive to North County Fire/EMS stations starting at 6 p.m. on the next three Saturdays to wave at Santa and drop off donations:
- Dec. 5: Station 90 in the Kackman neighborhood at 3002 252nd St. NE, Arlington.
- Dec. 12: Station 97 in the Warm Beach neighborhood at 19727 Marine Drive, Stanwood.
- Dec. 19: Station 99 in Stanwood at 8117 267th St. NW.
Information: 360-629-2184
Camano Island
Camano Island Fire & Rescue stations are raising money to benefit The Caring Place. But for safety during the pandemic, officials are asking people to donate at the secure drop box outside the Administration Building at 811 N. Sunrise Road through Dec. 31.
