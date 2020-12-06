Santa will visit Stanwood fire stations and Camano Island neighborhoods in the coming days.
Instead of Santa hitching a ride through Stanwood neighborhoods on a fire truck to greet children, hand out candy canes and collect food and toy donations, the roles have been reversed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, people can drive to North County Fire/EMS stations starting at 6 p.m. on the next three Saturdays to wave at Santa and drop off donations:
- Dec. 12: Station 97 in the Warm Beach neighborhood at 19727 Marine Dr., Stanwood.
- Dec. 19: Station 99 in Stanwood at 8117 267th St. NW.
Information: 360-629-2184
Camano Island
Camano Island Fire & Rescue will conduct its annual Santa Run this year, however they can’t accept food or any other donations this year.
“In lieu of accepting donations during the Santa Run, we’re hoping that our community will still consider donating directly,” CIFR spokeswoman Bronlea Mishler said.
CIFR officials are asking people to donate gift cards fro The Caring Place at the secure drop box outside the Administration Building at 811 N. Sunrise Road through Dec. 31. Those wishing to donate food are asked to give directly to the Stanwood-Camano Food Bank.
However, Camano residents can still see Santa on a fire truck beginning at 6 p.m. here:
- Monday, Dec. 14: Buena Vista and Camaloch neighborhoods.
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: Finnisterre Heights, Brentwood and Madrona neighborhoods.
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: Utsalady Heights, Onamac and Thunder Ridge neighborhoods.
- Thursday, Dec. 17: Camano Vista, Beach Drive and Lost Lake neighborhoods.
Santa's coming ... to a neighborhood near you!— Camano Island Fire & Rescue (@CamanoFire) December 4, 2020
That's right: Our annual Santa Run kicks off Monday, Dec. 14. pic.twitter.com/bpgyCX69YJ
