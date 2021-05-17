Savanna Woods is back home near Stanwood after competing on "The Voice."
“I’m out in the sunshine in the garden — this is normally the pace of my life,” Woods said. “I’m glad to be home where I’m a little more grounded.”
Woods first auditioned for NBC’s “The Voice” television show in June 2020. Her gigs had all been canceled due to COVID-19, and she had time on her hands. In the ensuing year, the singer-songwriter went through three rounds and made it into the top 20 on this vocal competition show.
“It was a lot of logistics for three songs on national television, but it was worth it,” she said. “Hundreds of thousands of people auditioned. To get in the top 20 that’s winning to me."
Woods felt she did pretty well.
"I did things with my voice that I didn’t know I could do," she said. "It was the perfect exit. I loved the experience, but I was ready to go home.”
The wardrobe crew helped Woods hone in her natural style. They did her makeup so it didn’t look like makeup. They took her to try on outfits, and she even got to keep the ones she wore.
“It was like creating a stage version of me. Things I wouldn’t wear on the streets of Stanwood, I would wear on stage. I learned a lot of new things. I had to learn how to walk in heels just for the show,” she said. “... I think they did a good job of glamming me: Hollywood Savanna.”
Woods does a lot of musical styles, like singer-songwriter, mellow, rock, '50s and '90s. “The Voice” team wanted to amplify her rocker side because there weren't any other rockers.
In the first round, Woods played guitar and sang “Zombies” by the Cranberries. Next she freed herself from the guitar and sang Fleetwood Mac's “Dreams" as a duet with contestant Corey Ward. He won, but she was “saved” to compete against three other singers in a “four-way knockout.”
The other singers crooned a hard-core country song and emotional numbers. But Woods' support team had been curating her vibe as a Northwest rocker. She sang the psychedelic rock song, “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden, Seattle’s iconic grunge band.
Coach Kelly Clarkson told her, “You’re so rock and roll and rad. I can’t wait to see what you do next. ‘The Voice’ is about representation and all those genres … and I hope America heard that and got real excited.”
The knockout performance was broadcast on April 26. The public voted online that night, but the winner wasn’t revealed until May 10.
After the two-week wait, Woods flew to L.A. to hear who had won.
Devan Blake Jones won the round and continued in a group of 17 to the next competition.
Thus ended “The Voice” journey for Woods, an experience that she took on when COVID-19 shut down her gigs and world travel for the past year.
Woods had a song in her pocket — “Barracuda” — in case she continued on “The Voice.” Her recording can be found on such sites as YouTube, iTunes and Spotify.
“I’ve gotten to know myself way better as an artist. I’ve gotten to know my vocal abilities, how I want to appear and move on stage. I just became more of myself in the process,” she said. “Really, it felt like I was learning to be more of myself, unapologetically. My gift has been amplified. It’s allowed me to explore another side to my music.”
Woods had many media interviews and has found a platform to reach more people.
“There’s no losing in my book, like I’ve said in the past. But truly I’m grateful for all the experiences. Any tears shed are just from leaving the friends who I’ve become really close with and basically living with for so long.”
The timing was perfect in that she returns home just as pandemic restrictions are easing and gigs are opening up.
She’ll perform June 1 at Farmstrong Brewing in Mount Vernon, June 18 at Bertelsen Winery near Conway and Aug. 7 at Kristoferson Farm on Camano Island.
Woods is also preparing to release a 12-song album called “New Directions.” She continues to livestream “Wandering Wednesdays” on her Facebook page, Savanna Woods Music.
“It’s nice to be getting back to my life; I had to put everything on hold,” she said. “The world will certainly be getting music from me. It is time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.