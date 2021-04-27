Savanna Woods went full-on grunge Monday night on “The Voice” in a four-way Knockout Round. She belted a dark psychedelic number, “Black Hole Sun” — one of Soundgarden’s most iconic songs.
The Stanwood singer's edgy performance went full throttle as she sang stream of consciousness lyrics that hint at apocalypse.
Woods wore a short, belted tailored denim dress that met shiny white boots at the thigh that spoke of surreal innocence in contrast to the song's creepy vibe.
During the contest, she’s revealed more tattoos. This time a flower covers her upper left arm like lace down to her elbow where a thin, silver snake bracelet twines. Black beads accented her dark, waist-length dreads, topped with her signature Bolero hat, now black.
Her coach, Kelly Carson, looked like she enjoyed Wood's show but with guilt, while Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas scrutinized, but looked like they didn’t quite know what they were hearing. John Legend grooved to the heavy rock beat.
Woods was in this Knockout with three other singers, all very different, who were saved during the Battle Rounds. They all sang forcefully in emotional performances: Emma Caroline sang “Neon Moon," Devan Blake Jones sang "Sign of the Times" and Carolina Rial sang “Anyone."
Viewers voted for their favorites Monday night. Four winning contestants out of all the Knockouts will progress to the next stage, “Live Shows.” Winners will be revealed May 10 at the start of the first “Live Show.”
Watch the performance
Wood’s performance leads to a series of clips with each Knockout contestant: youtube.com/watch?v=Oeghrs86OSE
YouTube viewers posted positive reviews on Woods’ performance:
“Savannah just adds something very different this season. A little bit of danger. Some intrigue. And just a dark and beautiful vibe at the same time.”
“Savannah with the quirky voodoo enchantress approach. This is kinda badass. Very engaging with lots of emotional and vocal range. So interesting! And well crafted, delivered.”
“Did she just do that?! Oh yes, she sure did! Otherworldly! Creepy, wickedly wild, and beautiful as can be! WOW! She just blew my mind and won my heart.”
An interview I did today! 💖 https://t.co/8vs5ykcw1h— Savanna Woods (@savannawoods) April 21, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.